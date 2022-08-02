RAYMOND — A Raymond woman is now facing a charge of first-degree murder after allegedly attacking her sister on Tuesday, July 26. It took nearly three hours to capture the woman after she fled the scene and was found miles away.

According to court records, Lisa G. Milam, 51, of Raymond, was preparing food in a kitchen at a residence on 7th Street in Raymond when her sister Lorraine Riley, 53, of Raymond, advised her to use a roasting pan. Milam allegedly responded by calling her sister a “bitch” before striking her and pushing her into a dining table, where she hit her head.

