RAYMOND — A Raymond woman is now facing a charge of first-degree murder after allegedly attacking her sister on Tuesday, July 26. It took nearly three hours to capture the woman after she fled the scene and was found miles away.
According to court records, Lisa G. Milam, 51, of Raymond, was preparing food in a kitchen at a residence on 7th Street in Raymond when her sister Lorraine Riley, 53, of Raymond, advised her to use a roasting pan. Milam allegedly responded by calling her sister a “bitch” before striking her and pushing her into a dining table, where she hit her head.
“Lisa then got on top of Lorraine and began striking her in the head and chest and pulling her hair,” Raymond Police Department Officer Britany Stigall said in a probable cause affidavit.
Another victim, the sister’s mother, Lela Riley, 79, of Raymond, attempted to break up the altercation but was also struck by Milam, who hit her in the arm and shoved her to the ground, according to police. Lela then crawled to her bedroom to get a cell phone to call 911.
Responders fought to save Lorraine
When officers arrived from multiple agencies, they located Lorraine, unconscious and unresponsive, on the floor. They began life-saving efforts. A medic unit from the Raymond Fire Department had been staged less than a quarter-mile away and was immediately called in by officers.
Responders worked on Lorraine for almost an hour at the scene before transporting her to Willapa Harbor Hospital in critical condition. Hospital staff, along with the medics, were able to revive her, but she remained in critical condition with “very low vital signs,” according to her relatives.
A Raymond Fire Department medic unit then transported her to Harborview for a higher level of care. Lela was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital in satisfactory condition and was later released.
Multi-agency pursuit
Milam fled the scene before officers arrived at the incident, which resulted in an hours-long search through Raymond involving officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments and deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
The officers surrounded multiple residences in the Raymond area where Milam was believed to be, but a relative later discovered her on the porch of their residence 18 miles away in Lebam. An SBPD officer responded to the home and took her into custody without incident.
Milam was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital for clearance before she could be booked into Pacific County Jail. She had multiple injuries, including scratches and a “goose egg” on her head. She alleged Lorraine had attacked her.
However, while en route to the hospital, Milam allegedly was banging her head in the patrol vehicle and was “uncooperative.” She also invoked her right to remain silent and declined to speak with officers.
“Milam asked me if she was really going to jail for [the preliminary charge of second-degree assault], and I advised that she was. Milam asked me how that could be, and I again reminded her of her right to invoke her rights. Milam asked me again how that could have happened. I advised her that the injuries Lorraine sustained were consistent with [second-degree assault], and Milam stated, ‘Jesus. F***ing bull****,’” Stigall wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Worst charge a person can get
Milam was booked into the jail at 1:55 a.m. on July 27 for felony domestic violence second-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter set Milam’s bail at $50,000 during a preliminary appearance on July 27. She will be arraigned on Aug. 5, when formal charges will be filed and an initial plea will be entered.
The initial felony charge was upgraded to first-degree murder with “extreme indifference” on Aug. 1, a Class A Felony in Washington state with a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. It is the highest criminal offense a person can be charged with under state law.
If this charging decision stands, it will bring to four the number of murder cases currently pending in Pacific County. All involve alleged violence between family members.
Downward spiral
Milam has a troubled past involving battles with drugs and alcohol abuse and several felony cases. She was released earlier this year after serving a prison stint after being convicted of two counts of residential burglary on Sept. 20, 2019.
She was convicted of second-degree burglary in 2017, third-degree assault in 2014, second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling in 2013, and second-degree theft in 2011.
Family members of Milam point as far back as 1998 as the beginning of her downward spiral, after the sudden death of her brother, Neal F. Riley. In the time since, she reportedly battled addictions.
Lorraine’s last gift: the chance to live
According to an update from one of Lorraine’s sister’s on Aug. 1, she remained on life support, but the family has made the difficult decision to remove her on the advice of her doctors. She is an organ donor and will remain on life-support while arrangements are made.
She will leave behind three daughters, eight sisters and countless relatives. In her last days, she has been comforted daily by relatives who refused to leave her side.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer of this article has a tangential connection by marriage to victims and the accused.
