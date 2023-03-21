SOUTH BEND — Several active and former Pacific County officers are on the radar of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC), which is currently looking into complaints against each. Only two of the six are currently working in law enforcement.

According to the CJTC complaint database, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryley Queener, Sgt. Kyle Pettit, former sheriff Scott Johnson, former deputy Jesse Eastham, former officers Christopher Boggs (Shoalwater Bay Police Department), and Sean Jarvis (Raymond Police Department) are the officers under review.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

SecretSquirrel
SecretSquirrel

When Deputy Queener lies in a report and signs the report “under penalty of perjury“, isn’t that Perjury?

Report Add Reply
Look!Squirrel!
Look!Squirrel!

Pettit should absolutely be Prosecuted for his ENTIRE ROLE with the Drunken Accident he was involved in. If you can't be trusted, you shouldn't have a job!

Report Add Reply
Look!Squirrel!
Look!Squirrel!

Perjury is such a harsh term. Let's just say "somebody" lied. The Department has turned into a complete and utter Clown Show. Pacific County is DOOMED.

Report Add Reply
SecretSquirrel
SecretSquirrel

Aren’t the complaints about Queener for Perjury?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.