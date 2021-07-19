ILWACO — Rev your engines! The Slow Drag races are coming back.
After the Covid shutdown meant it was cancelled last fall, the Ilwaco spectacle is returning Sept. 10.
And Jenna Austin, event organizer, is recruiting help. “I am just excited to be able to have our 20th annual event,” said Austin, from the Ilwaco Merchants Association. “Next to ‘Crab Pot Christmas,’ is is my favorite event.”
In addition to community members, crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment and the local USCG Auxiliary Flotilla traditionally assist.
Austin had participated with an old black 1987 Cadillac some years ago before taking on an organizer role. “Once you get down there and see how the people interact with the cars, you see just how much fun it is.”
Held on the Friday of the Rod Run Weekend after Labor Day, for its event the merchants group has different rules and expectations to the Beach Barrons. Classic cars, hot rods and “rat rods” are allowed.
Racing starts on Howerton Way at the Port of Ilwaco at 5 p.m. Vehicle owners check in earlier and practice at 3:30 p.m. To race, two cars line up, accelerate to 20 mph then shift to neutral. The one which coasts best to the finish line — a fire hose filled with sand — advances to the next round; those placing second are eliminated after two losses. Prizes are awarded to the top three rigs, plus those voted “prettiest truck” and “crowd pleaser.”
Austin points out that all entries must be street legal, licensed and insured by drivers at least 18 years or older. Entrants are required to be non political and family friendly.
Racers pay $25; spectators view the races free and this year’s seating arrangements will take into account health safety protocols. A food booth manned by volunteers will raise funds for Shoeboxes of Joy.
