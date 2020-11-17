PACIFIC COUNTY — Local businesses are pondering the future in light of renewed pandemic-related restrictions issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Nov. 15.
After weathering the first closure this spring and starting a tenuous recovery — driven by relatively strong ongoing tourism in the beach towns — small businesses are confronting the new slowdown with a mix of resignation and stoicism.
The Observer will have additional reactions later, but here are some initial examples:
Making do
“We are fortunate that most of our business is takeout already,” Long Beach’s popular downtown bakery said on Facebook. “We are planning on implementing online ordering and ‘possibly’ delivery to reduce the amount of traffic through the bakery and time in the bakery. We hope these changes will also keep our employees working and getting enough hours to take care of their families.”
The Neptune Theatre in Long Beach, a class of business that must completely close for the next four weeks, is tinkering with the idea of offering drive-in movies — which are allowed under the new guidelines.
“Good morning on this crazy, hurricane of a day! Wanted to touch base with you all and let you know that I’ve spent the entire morning making phone calls and looking into making a drive-in work behind the theatre,” Neptune owner Kaarina Stotts wrote Nov. 17. Hundreds of fans and friends reached out to her, offering solace and assistance in the immediate aftermath of the governor’s announcement. “Just so many logistics that have to be figured out but it may be possible” to adapt to drive-in offerings, she said.
Danielle McCue at All Season Resale in Chinook is grappling with the 25% capacity limit.
“I spent my morning crawling on the floor to get accurate measurements to figure out my maximum occupancy — the answer is 7,” she said. “As a small store I am lucky that generally it is not an issue but I am sure with other places closed more people will be staying home and traffic will slow down again. I am hoping to get caught up in store and have the time to add items to the website, which has a curbside pickup option as well as shipping.”
The outcome and optimism of what is to come remains bleak at best, and the light at the end of the tunnel is not burning as bright as some would hope.
‘Brewstraunt’ reflects
Wild Man Brewing Company, a relatively new business in Raymond, had just begun to rebound from the previous shutdown and its pitfalls, according to co-owner Ryan Porter. He estimates that the prior restrictions and shutdown cost the business at least 50% of its retail revenue and far more of it’s wholesale.
“We will be going from being able to do dine-in at a limited basis, which has been limited since the beginning of all of this, back to take-out,” Porter said. “We have done this before, and we followed all the restrictions and guidelines that were mandated.”
Porter continued, “We also sell beer to other places that sell beer such as taprooms, bars, restaurants, and places like that. Last time — and we’re expecting this time to be the same — we went from having a really building business, and that’s where we were growing, to we lost 100% of our wholesale business overnight.”
The loss of the business’s wholesale side for a second time is expected to be a significant blow to its progression. Porter also added that they had been able to rebound and recoup about 40% of the sales only to likely lose them again.
“We don’t really make money [because] we are still a new business and none of myself and the other partners take a penny from the business,” Porter said. “We don’t make money already, and the only reason we keep going is to make sure our employees have jobs.”
Porter and his business partners all work regular jobs that support themselves and their families. He feels that is one of the only reasons the business is still open after the closure back in March during the lockdown.
Layoffs and licenses
Currently, six employees are working at Wild Man, but Porter expects several will have to be laid-off because of the expected significant decrease in revenue. During the previous shutdown, the company kept two of its full-time workers for limited hours, largely because of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“We also just built up our inventory to support our wholesale business,” Porter said. “Now we have a bunch of inventory we are going to have to worry about. We will try and find ways to sell that and reduce amounts through specials and things like that.”
Porter also mentioned another issue that businesses face with annual licensing and applications, which have cost his company an estimated $600.
“They don’t discount that, and you still pay that, and you still pay all the taxes that are required,” He said. “You pay everything for that, and there is no help for that, that I have been told about. So while they arbitrarily have businesses close, we are still paying all the fees as if we are running a full-time business.”
Porter continued, “There is no discount or prorate saying ‘Well, you guys were working or were open 60 hours per week, and now you’re only open 10 hours a week. So we should prorate the fees for permits and licenses and stuff.’ That doesn’t happen. You still get and have to pay the tax bills. You still get everything.”
Restaurants and similar businesses are feeling the squeeze, with few options to ease the burden. Porter mentions he understands the need for restrictions, but he, like many, feels like there should be a compromise.
“We are not saying this [shutdown] is a bad thing, but it is a bad thing for businesses,” Porter said. “All the restaurants and businesses in [our area] have been good from what I can tell following the guidelines. It’s going to be tough and hard to make it through it again. They say it’s just going to be a month, but we all know how that worked last time.”
Statistics are conflicted regarding Covid-19 cases attributed to exposure at restaurants, bars, and breweries, with some suggesting the number is as little as .5% of all confirmed cases of the virus in Washington state.
