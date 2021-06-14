NASELLE — It’s a small class with big dreams.
Fewer than two-dozen students account for the Naselle class of 2021, but among the graduates are a variety of aspiring professionals, from a video-game designer to Blackhawk mechanic.
A stage adorned with evergreen branches served as the backdrop Saturday, June 12 at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium, where dozens of friends and family gathered to honor the 20 graduates of the Naselle class of 2021.
Class speaker Emma Colombo touched on the struggles and triumphs of her fellow classmates in overcoming a unique year of covid-related uncertainty.
Faculty speaker and Naselle Principal Justin Laine spoke about perseverance, referencing the district championships collected by both the girls and boys varsity teams in softball, baseball, football and basketball despite covid-curtailed seasons, before closing with a Henry Ford quote.
“Whether you think you can, or think you can’t — you’re right,” Laine said
Seniors then took their seats alongside family and friends in the audience for a 10-minute senior slideshow. The lights were dimmed as photos of their bucolic Pacific County upbringing flashed from the projector to Kenny Chesney’s “Don’t Blink.”
Class valedictorian Kolby Glenn and salutatorian Ella Hale were recognized, along with Kylee Tarabochia and Emma Colombo for earning high honors, each with a cumulative GPA above 3.75.
Scholarships and awards were then presented by Laine and counselor Kellyn Hazen.
The award winners included Emma Colombo and Kolby Glenn, for the American Legion Citizenship Award. Emma Colombo, Elenora Hillis Award; Hollie Haataia, John Phillip Sousa Award; Kolby Glenn, Bob Chamberlin Award; and Kyle Tarabochia, Patty Wise Memorial Award.
Among the departmental honorees were Emma Colombo, English; Emma Colombo and Kolby Glenn, social studies; Kolby Glenn, science; Kolby Glenn, mathematics; Jordan Lopez, career & technical education; Emma Colombo and Kolby Glenn, health & fitness; Hollie Haataia, music.
Ella Hale led the tassel-turning ceremony before the graduates left the stage to AC/DC’s “Back in Black.”
