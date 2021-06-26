The out-of-ordinary, scorching weather plaguing the Pacific Northwest is expected to boost extreme fire weather. Fire crews are already sweating.
Just after 6 p.m. on June 25, Pacific County Fire District 3 and the Raymond Fire Department responded to a wildfire along State Route 6 at Trapt Creek that was quickly spreading. Fire crews were on scene within two minutes, but the fire had already erupted into a small but dangerous blaze.
"When I got on scene, the fire was in 3-foot tall grass, and the flames were already four feet above that," PCFD 3 Chief Gary Schwiesow said. "And that was in green brush."
Even though firefighters got a quick upper hand on the fire, it ended up being about 40 to 50 yards long. It began in the brush between the roadway and the Willapa Hills Trail.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jon Ashley was on duty and in the area and just so happens to be the department's drone operator. He launched his agency's drone with thermal-imaging capabilities and helped firefighters locate and attack the fire's hot spots.
According to witnesses, a vehicle traveling through the area was shooting off fireworks just before the fire erupted. The PCSO is following leads provided by witnesses, and it is considered an active investigation.
While the fire remained small and fire crews were quickly able to suppress it, Schwiesow is concerned it may be a small glimpse into what could be coming.
"I had a meeting this morning, and there's a possibility we may see some dry lightning this weekend and for about four days," he said. "It's not looking good for us."
Dry lightning — lightning capable of igniting fuel in conditions so hot that little if any precipitation reaches the ground — is a particularly grim nightmare for firefighters in timber country like Pacific County.
Due to the increasing fire danger, residents are being asked to be even more cautious than usual and to avoid all outdoor burning to help fire crews out. A burn ban went into effect at 12:01 a.m. June 25.
Crews are also recommending residents, especially near wooded areas, do their best to make sure their homes have "defensible space," such as up to a 5-foot ember-resistant zone around the home, a clean and green zone up to 30 feet from the home, and reduce fuels up to 100 feet from homes as well.
If lightning happens to cause any fires, crews are worried they will get out of hand quickly. They are also relying heavily on residents being responsible and ask that residents report any fires the moment they are observed.
