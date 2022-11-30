Snow forecast

Some snowfall but little accumulation is possible in lower-elevation areas of Southwest Washington for the remainder of the week. The Cascades are different story, with up to five feet around Mount Rainier.

The National Weather Service in Portland has downgraded the Winter Storm Warning for the eastern portion of the county and upper elevations of the Willapa Hills and Coastal Range to a Winter Weather Advisory.

The advisory is in effect through Thursday morning and forecasts between 2-6 inches of snow at upper elevations and a half inch to 2 inches of snow at lower elevations.

