Some snowfall but little accumulation is possible in lower-elevation areas of Southwest Washington for the remainder of the week. The Cascades are different story, with up to five feet around Mount Rainier.
The National Weather Service in Portland has downgraded the Winter Storm Warning for the eastern portion of the county and upper elevations of the Willapa Hills and Coastal Range to a Winter Weather Advisory.
The advisory is in effect through Thursday morning and forecasts between 2-6 inches of snow at upper elevations and a half inch to 2 inches of snow at lower elevations.
Forecast models are still uncertain about what will occur in the lowlands overnight tonight into Thursday morning and when another cold front moves into the area Thursday night into Friday morning. It's also expected to be moderately windy Friday — to around 50 mph on near-shore waters and coastal headlands and around 30 mph in coastal communities.
The next 48 hours could be a rollercoaster of winter weather for southwest Washington.
“The most recent run of the [National Blend Model] has dropped snow levels quite a bit further during this time to around 200-800ft,” NWS Meteorologist Briana Muhlestein said. “With snow levels dropping below 500ft, there is a good chance for another rain/snow mix across much of the interior lowlands with many sites, mainly those north of Salem seeing some light snow accumulations by Friday morning.”
“While models suggest an inch or two are possible for the interior lowlands, [we] think this may be overdone as precipitation will still be rather showery, resulting in [more hit-and-miss] accumulations,” she added.
The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts model is also relatively reserved in its forecast and shows the majority of Pacific County only coated with around 1 inch of snow and only an inch or two at higher elevations.
