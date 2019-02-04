PENINSULA — Snow flurries started before noon Sunday in what was forecast to be a light dusting at sea level in Pacific County. But before the night was over, much of the Long Beach Peninsula was coated with up to five inches of heavy, wet snow.
Because of slippery streets and highways, classes were called off in Ocean Beach School District, giving kids a rare chance to play in perfect snowman and snowball material. School start times were delayed by two hours in most of the rest of the county.
On a less cheery note, some traffic accidents were also reported Monday, with more possible Tuesday after an overnight freeze.
