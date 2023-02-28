PACIFIC COUNTY — The consensus between weather forecasting models and the National Weather Service in Portland is that the snow threat is over for now. What was supposed to be a week of winterland is currently looking to be dark, gloomy and dull.
Last week forecasters and models were eyeing a significant snow event to end February and begin March and up to 17 inches of snowfall anticipated in the Willapa hills and other higher elevations.
Instead, most locations that were hit the hardest by snowfall, particularly the eastern reaches, only reported several inches. The usually white-covered Willapa Hills during snowstorms were green with small patches of snow localized to clear-cut portions.
The "storm that wasn't" has showcased the difficulty of forecasting weather in the Pacific Northwest. Pacific County sits between the NWS Portland and Seattle offices in a gray area that is hard to predict. Often, forecasters reach predictions aimed at the outer coast rather than the inland portions of the county.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, a weather buff, watched as the storm's strength diminished as the ingredients needed for a decent snowstorm vanished in a whiff.
"So many factors have to be in the right order for us to get snow at sea level, and what usually happens when it's cold enough to snow in our county, the air is really dry," McDougall said. "When we get enough moisture in the air, it usually scores out the cold air. The cold air is usually associated with dry air, and the moisture is usually associated with dry air.
"We have to get just the right circumstances to get actual snow. So it's really difficult to forecast those things coming together just so," he added.
Although the snow event has not come to fruition thus far, the NWS is continuing a Winter Weather Advisory for the county, especially for elevations above 500 feet. Several inches of snow are possible through Wednesday, but confidence is low of any major accumulations or impacts.
"It really looks like we aren't going to have anything," McDougall said. "Potentially, if there is enough cold air in the atmosphere and the moisture overrides the cold air, it potentially could bring the cold air down enough that we could get snow at sea level, but it's unlikely it's going to amount to anything."
The European Center for Medium-range Weather Forecasts model has significantly backed off previous estimates that forecast the majority of the county coated with 6-8 inches of snow accumulation. The model now calls for a modest 2 inches at most in the Raymond and South Bend areas and little to no accumulation on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The highest chances for snow accumulation in the south county region will be from Naselle south and upper elevations in Ilwaco.
"They are forecasting colder weather tomorrow," McDougall said Monday. "Not during the day but overnight tomorrow, and it's just getting that right mix. I don't want to downplay it because I think there is still a risk, but I don't think that it's going to be enough. I want people to be prepared for it, but I don't think it's going to be enough to be a long-term factor."
