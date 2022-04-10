PACIFIC COUNTY — Days after parts of the county reached above 70 degrees, forecasts are now calling for the potential of snow. The best chance for accumulation will be overnight Sunday into midday Monday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the eastern half of Pacific County and adjoining parts of Wahkiakum County from 8 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service in Portland says.
Total snow accumulations if 3 to 7 inches are possible in the Willapa Hills.
"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS says.
It's rare for the Pacific Northwest to be talking about snow this late in the season and well into spring, but an unusual cold front with frigid arctic air will dip down Alaska into Vancouver Island before dipping further south into western Washington.
It's expected to settle over the area over the next 48 hours, with daytime high temperatures barely reaching the low- to mid-40s and overnight lows hovering at or below freezing.
The Cascade Mountains are forecast to see snow accumulations of up to 2 feet over the next 48 hours. Lowland totals are much more modest, with the heaviest accumulation potentials above 500 feet.
The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said Saturday the eastern half of the county might get around half an inch early Sunday.
Between Sunday night and Monday night, another four-tenths of an inch to 2 inches of accumulation is possible for the county's eastern section, ECMWF says.
In Long Beach, by midday Monday, there is a potential for a trace to four-tenths of an inch. Up in the north county region, South Bend and Raymond are looking at up to eight-tenths of an inch, according to ECMWF.
By 11 p.m. Monday, the totals shift downward, with only the northern and eastern portions of the county having a potential for a messy Tuesday morning commute.
The big thing to point out with the forecasts is the word "potential," because while the ingredients necessary for snow are mixing together, it's uncertain whether they will come together in sufficient force to generate accumulation.
"There is a 5% chance of snow that reaches any level approaching us," Scott McDougall, director of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, said Saturday. "That's the last I heard, that there was about a 10% to 30% that the inland valleys could see a trace of snow that could stick to the ground early Monday morning."
"The bigger risk is we will be down at the tipping point of whether or not it's freezing or not, and I think the more prudent question is to ask whether or not the moisture on the roads is going to freeze or not," he added.
According to McDougall, Monday morning could be quite a mess if roadways suddenly freeze and snowfall does happen. However, he expects any snowfall to be brief, possibly only lasting a couple of hours.
Regardless, he advises residents to be prepared for a bumpy Monday morning and to plan accordingly for potentially winter-like driving conditions.
"Right now, it's a 'sit back, wait, and see what happens' sort of thing," McDougall said.
University of Washington Prof. Cliff Mass said this will certainly be our last brush with wintry weather for the season.
"No one is going to call this the great April snowstorm — but it will serve to remind us that the atmosphere can be quite cool in April. And this snow event will freshen the Cascades snowpack, which is good for many reasons. No early wildfires this year," Mass wrote in his weather blog.
