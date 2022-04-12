PACIFIC COUNTY — Occasional winter-like weather is expected to last into this weekend, with overnight and morning snow showers persistent through at least Saturday. The eastern sections of the county have been the most impacted thus far, as well as residents living at about 500 feet.
The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts model shows the majority of Pacific County waking up to anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snowfall on Wednesday. Snowfall for the rest of the week is expected to remain above 500 to 1,000 feet.
Likewise, the traditionally reserved National Weather Service has jumped onto the snow bandwagon. It is predicting a trough moving into the area to have enough moisture and cold air to warrant a heads up.
“This appears to bring a slightly better chance of showers actually producing snow to the valley floor Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but it will likely still be quite marginal temperature-wise,” NWS Portland Meteorologist Briana Muhlestein said.
“In areas where showers are weak, expect little more than a rain/snow mix or flurries at best, but in areas where showers are more persistent, a couple of inches of snow are not [out] of the question,” she added.
The system that brought lowland snow to Pacific County, primarily in the eastern and northeastern sections, dropped 9 inches of snow at Pluvius near the Pacific/Lewis Counties line, and snow was visible at locations above 500 feet. Residents of the area lost power for a time on Monday.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning’s snow event is currently forecast to dust the Long Beach Peninsula with little to no snow or a trace and upwards of an inch of snow near the upper elevations of Ilwaco.
Heavier amounts are forecast for the Naselle area and eastward.
Raymond and South Bend are forecast to see anywhere from little to no snow all the way up to 2 inches, depending on the forecasting model.
“There is some suggestion among the operation and ensemble guidance that higher [quantitative precipitation forecast] tied to a weak surface trough moving into our southwestern zones could generate the needed steadier and heavier precipitation to generate a couple of inches of snow to near or to the valley floor Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” Muhlestein said.
“There is still enough uncertainty in this part of the forecast that have largely kept the forecast closely tied to the [National Blend of Models],” Muhlestein added.
