PACIFIC COUNTY — In some ways winter is nearing its end, but Washington state is about to be hit by a snowstorm forecast to coat nearly the entire state with snow at some point over the next week. Residents are being urged to prepare for winter-like conditions from Feb. 10 through roughly Feb. 18.
The storm’s current timeline is still somewhat up in the air, but its impacts are expected to begin Feb. 10 when the snow level is expected to drop to 500 feet, with much of the state waking up to from a trace to several inches the following morning. Snow is forecast again for late in the evening Feb. 11 and into the morning of Feb. 12, when the snow level will drop from 1,500 feet to around 500 feet.
The best shot Pacific County has at any significant snow will be from the evening on Sunday, Feb. 14, to Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which uses the Global Forecast Model to predict the weather, a more conservative system. It’s calling for only around a trace of snow during the entire period, with the Willapa Hills accumulating 2-4 inches.
On the other hand, the respected European Centre for Medium-Range Forecasts Model (ECMWF) is painting an entirely different picture. It’s predicting all of Pacific County will deal with snow between Feb. 10 and Feb. 18. Raymond and South Bend are forecast to see upwards of 14 inches of snowfall over the period. The Long Beach Peninsula could see upwards of 4 inches of snow during the period as well, according to ECMWF.
“Our region is going to be hit by the coldest air this winter, and by [Feb. 11], we won’t get out of the 30s and perhaps even 20s,” University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass stated on his online blog. “I mean cold, really cold, [and] windy and major forecast systems are going for major lowland snow.”
The highest snowfall totals associated with the storm are predicted for areas to the east and northeast of Pacific County. The Chehalis and Centralia areas and Olympia northward could see up to 14-15 inches of snow, according to the ECMWF. It’s even forecast upwards of 21 inches of snowfall for the Shelton area.
“We will just have to sit back a see,” Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said. “It’s a really good reminder [though] that people need to be prepared and that they need to have the provisions on hand in case we do get snow and they become housebound.”
The differences between both weather models are expected to lessen as the week progresses, but even if the chance of snow diminishes, Pacific County temperatures are expected to remain frigid for the next week. Temperatures are forecast to barely reach freezing, with highs possibly only reach the high 20s to low 30s.
It’s worth noting that the NWS did not forecast the past two snow events in Pacific County back in 2020 and 2019. Sections of the county saw several inches of snow, particularly areas east of Raymond that woke up to 6 inches of snow during both storms. Ilwaco had sections that saw 12 inches of snow during the storm in 2019.
Residents are being encouraged to stay tuned for developments on the forecast as the week progresses.
