SOUTH BEND — The last Pacific County Commissioner meeting of 2021 was jostled together due to the snowstorm that burdened the county.
Commissioner Lisa Olsen was the sole commissioner who was present inside the commissioners’ meeting room, while her fellow commissioners Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe attended via Zoom.
County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor, who has rarely missed a meeting, also attended via Zoom along with several other department heads.
According to interim Department of Public Works Director Rob Kimble, county crews worked tirelessly during the snowstorm to keep as many roads clear as they could.
Both county crews and Washington State Department of Transportation snow plows worked around the clock trying to keep up with accumulating snow and icy roads.
County departures continue
The story of 2021 for the commissioners was departures, with many resignations and retirements. The year’s final meeting proved to be no different as more names were added to the list.
Recently hired public works director Mikel Diwan wasn’t the only person to abruptly end their career with the county; his came two months before he was set to start. Public works accountant Cassie Ogilvie resigned from her position, and long-time accountant Kathy Langbraaten announced her intent to retire from the health department effective Jan. 31.
“I hired Kathy way back in the day, and she has been key staff throughout the years and has done all the accounting solely on her own for many years at the health department,” Spoor said. “It is a huge, huge job.”
“I wish her nothing but the best in retirement; she is going out a month before I do. I will be right on her heels,” Spoor, whose last day before retirement is Feb. 28, added.
Generators for courthouse/ public safety
The county put out a request for bids in mid-2020 for courthouse/public safety building emergency generators and only received a bid for the project from Legacy Power Systems.
“This contract will allow us to move forward and get those generators purchased, and once the generators are here, the contract goes for 60 days to have those installed,” Spoor said. “We did include the extra that was included in the bid for backup power for when they are actually installing those generators so that we aren’t without any backup power.”
The project will be mostly paid with a FEMA grant, and will cost $261,234 in its entirety.
“Hopefully, the generators won’t be delayed too long, and we will get this project wrapped up fairly quickly. It’s been a process, but I’m glad to be moving forward and hopefully get it done before I retire,” Spoor said.
The emergency generators will not only keep the computers and phones on but will ensure the jail and 911 center have power during an emergency. The county has had the grant for quite some time, according to Spoor.
District attorneys set
Initially set to be addressed at the Dec. 14 meeting, the agenda item was rolled to the meeting to award Scott Harmer a contract for indigent defense services in both the North and South District Courts and a conflict contract for indigent defense services to Killian Dunkeson.
Under the contracts, Harmer will be provided a monthly salary of $3,175.52 for his service in the North District Court and $5,853.13 for his service in the South District Court. Dunkeson will receive a monthly salary of $1,500.
“Scott has served in this role for the county for many years, and [the county] is really fortunate to have him providing this service,” Spoor said.
