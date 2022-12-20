Higher elevations of the Willapa Hills in eastern Pacific County have been coated with significant snowfall in recent days. More snow in the high country, along with sub-freezing temperatures and possible ice, are possible throughout the county during the remainder of the week.
Will it snow? Will there be an ice storm? Or will it just rain a little? Those are the million-dollar questions as we move into the latter part of this week and weekend. Forecasting models disagree on what to expect.
Snow has already fallen in the upper elevations of the Willapa Hills, primarily above 1,500 feet in the county’s eastern portion. At 1,700 feet, about 1-2 inches was reported on Monday, Dec. 19, where snow was falling most of the day.
The snowfall has kept a consistent level between 1,500-2,000 feet, but as the week progresses the snow level is expected to drop to as low as 300 feet between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 22.
The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts model, which usually predicts major snowfall events fairly accurately, currently forecasts little to no snow accumulation for Pacific County through the weekend, including upper elevations of the Willapa Hills.
In contrast, the Global Forecast Model calls for up to 1 inch of snowfall by 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for the majority of Pacific County.
However, the major story about the latter part of the week is the risk of ice accumulation and treacherous conditions for holiday travelers who will be commuting to and from the metro areas along Interstate 5.
The National Weather Service in Portland provided Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall an early heads-up about a potential ice and freezing rain event they are closely monitoring.
According to the NWS, temperatures mid-week will be frigid, dropping as low as single digits in places. The overnight low in Raymond on Wednesday, Dec. 21 is forecast to be 16 degrees and 20 on the Long Beach Peninsula, and even cooler with wind chill.
Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecast to be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s and overnight lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s throughout most of the county.
On top of the frigid temps, the NWS forecasts strong east winds and is concerned that freezing rain may appear on Thursday and Friday with the potential for measurable amounts.
“Given the fact [that] even the warmest model solutions keep temperatures below freezing through the day, confidence is increasing that sleet and/or freezing rain will occur at some point late Thursday into Friday across most of southwest [Washington] and northwest [Oregon] including most of the coast,” NWS Portland stated.
“However, confidence is very low in regards to precipitation amounts. … This would make the difference between a high-impact ice storm and a light glaze of ice.” Tuesday morning, NWS predicted one-tenth to a quarter-inch of ice in the county’s lower elevations, and one-quarter to half an inch in the Willapa Hills. Power outages are possible.
Due to the uncertainty of what’s to come, the NWS advises anyone with holiday travel plans to monitor the forecast closely for changes. The forecast is expected to become more apparent over the next several days.
