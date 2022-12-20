SNOW IN WILLAPA HILLS

Higher elevations of the Willapa Hills in eastern Pacific County have been coated with significant snowfall in recent days. More snow in the high country, along with sub-freezing temperatures and possible ice, are possible throughout the county during the remainder of the week.

 JEFF CLEMENS

Will it snow? Will there be an ice storm? Or will it just rain a little? Those are the million-dollar questions as we move into the latter part of this week and weekend. Forecasting models disagree on what to expect.

Snow has already fallen in the upper elevations of the Willapa Hills, primarily above 1,500 feet in the county’s eastern portion. At 1,700 feet, about 1-2 inches was reported on Monday, Dec. 19, where snow was falling most of the day.

