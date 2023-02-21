Snow forecast

Half a foot of snow is possible over the next 10 days at the highest elevations of Pacific County’s Willapa Hills, while little if any accumulation is expected at sea level. The snow could make travel to inland destinations more difficult.

Snow has crept up again on this week’s forecast and the chance for lowland snow is a bit higher than it was a week ago. Forecasting models are showing three different chances at lowland snow accumulation beginning Feb. 21 and lasting through the weekend.

Last week’s snow event left parts of the north county lowlands with a dusting that quickly melted before sunrise. The eastern reaches near the Pacific and Lewis County line took a more direct hit, with some locations reporting several inches of snow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.