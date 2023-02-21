Half a foot of snow is possible over the next 10 days at the highest elevations of Pacific County’s Willapa Hills, while little if any accumulation is expected at sea level. The snow could make travel to inland destinations more difficult.
Snow has crept up again on this week’s forecast and the chance for lowland snow is a bit higher than it was a week ago. Forecasting models are showing three different chances at lowland snow accumulation beginning Feb. 21 and lasting through the weekend.
Last week’s snow event left parts of the north county lowlands with a dusting that quickly melted before sunrise. The eastern reaches near the Pacific and Lewis County line took a more direct hit, with some locations reporting several inches of snow.
This week could be a different story with the first bout of snow forecast overnight Tuesday, Feb. 21 into the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 22, but the majority of Pacific County below 500 feet is expected to skate by with no accumulation, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland.
The elevation of 300 feet is expected to be the cutoff point between seeing any snow accumulation and little to none.
“Lowland snow, both along the coast and inland, is really where confidence dwindles,” NWS Portland Meteorologist Rebecca Muessle said. “Precipitation will start off as rain as the temperatures will not be cool enough for snow production; [you] really need to see a depth of cold air for snowfall, which this system lacks.”
The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model is predicting a different scenario and forecasts the majority of Pacific County to accumulate 0.4-1.2 inches of snowfall by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
By morning on Thursday, Feb. 23, the ECMWF model forecasts snow accumulations to vary between 1.2-2 inches. Raymond and South Bend are forecast to see up to 1.2 inches. Southward, toward Naselle, snow accumulation could top out at around 2-2.4 inches.
The first two snow events appear to be fairly mild in comparison to usual decent winter snowstorms for the region, but this weekend might have a rabbit in the hat, so to speak.
According to the ECMWF model, another storm could trek through the region on Sunday, Feb. 26 into Monday, Feb. 27 and bring upward of 1.2-6 inches of snowfall for most of the county. It’s too early to tell for certain whether it will come to fruition. It’s worth keeping an eye on the forecast for developments.
The Global Forecasting System model also shows all three snow events, but only predicts less than half an inch of snowfall for most of the county. The model shows varying amounts for areas higher in elevation.
It will be interesting to see how the potential snow triple whammy plays out. Whatever happens with snow, overnight lows in the 20s are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before more seasonal temperatures return this weekend.
