ILWACO — With sockeye salmon returning to the Columbia River in numbers well above the preseason forecast, fishery managers announced June 30 that sockeye fishing will open from the Astoria-Megler Bridge on the lower river to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco, and daily limits increase from there to Chief Joseph Dam near Bridgeport on the upper river.
The U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee, which forecasts and monitors salmon and steelhead returns to the Columbia River, earlier this week upgraded the 2022 forecast for sockeye returning to the river to 426,000, more than double the preseason forecast of 198,000 fish. Through June 29, the preliminary total sockeye count at Bonneville Dam is 343,953 fish, the highest count to date in the last 10 years.
As a result, fishery managers determined that sockeye retention could open starting July 1 on many portions of the lower river, and limits could increase in other sections previously scheduled for sockeye retention.
“The higher-than-expected return is welcome news, both for the health of the sockeye population and for anglers throughout the Columbia,” said Quinten Daugherty, Columbia River fish biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We’ll continue monitoring the return closely to make sure we’re meeting our conservation goals, but we’re optimistic that there will be significantly more opportunity to fish for sockeye in much of the river this summer.”
Summer Chinook
Following a one-week opening in mid-June, further allocation is available given the recently updated summer Chinook return expectation of 66,800 to the Columbia River mouth. Anglers will also have an additional 13 days to fish for summer Chinook below Bonneville Dam.
Sockeye fishing on the Columbia River was updated for the following areas and dates; for more information on the rules for the specific section of river where you plan to fish visit WDFW’s emergency rules page. See the 2022-23 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for permanent regulations for each section of river.
Local details
Megler-Astoria Bridge to Bonneville Dam:
July 1 through July 13: Daily limit 6, up to 2 adult salmonids (hatchery Chinook, hatchery steelhead, sockeye) may be retained as part of the daily adult salmon and steelhead bag limit, but only 1 may be a steelhead.
July 14 through July 31: Daily limit 6, up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release wild steelhead and all salmon other than sockeye and hatchery jack Chinook.
Managers will continue to monitor returns and modify other fisheries as needed.
