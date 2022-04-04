RAYMOND — Five soldiers have been honored for saving the life of a woman seriously hurt in a traffic accident north of Raymond last fall.
They were presented with Washington State Patrol “Lifesaver Awards” at a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord March 29.
Capt. James Mjor, commander at the WSP’s Bremerton district headquarters, called them “five amazing soldiers.”
The accident happened Sept. 16, 2021, on U.S. Highway 101 about five miles north of the Pacific County Line. A truck attempting to pass another vehicle was in a head-on collision with a pickup, totalling both vehicles, WSP reported.
The five soldiers who helped with first-aid and traffic control at the scene before civilian responders arrived are all members of the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade. They had been traveling back to JBLM from training at Camp Rilea in Warrenton.
The assistance brigade deploys in small groups around the Pacific Rim to help train U.S. military partners. Its units usually include a medically trained professional, in this case Capt. Seamus Bradley, who is a physician’s assistant. Those assisting him at the scene were Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Dario Dominic Gundersen, Staff Sgt. Richard Lawson, First Sgt. Gerardo Moran-Tovar and Sgt. Lonnie Rogelio Williams.
The wreck blocked traffic in both directions for 90 minutes while emergency personnel from Aberdeen Fire Department and a helicopter crew from LifeFlight worked at the scene.
The most seriously injured was Montanna Driver, 25, of Pasco, who suffered head injuries. She was a passenger in a pickup driven by James R. Denke, 44, of Everett. Their rig was in a collision with a southbound truck driven by Ryan T. Long, 31, of Spanaway, who was unhurt.
The injured woman was taken by LifeFlight to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle; Denke was treated for his injuries at Harbor Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
Driver was unable to attend the awards ceremony, but sent a video offering her thanks. “You are my heroes and without you I surely believe I would not be here today,” she said, her voice full of emotion. “I admire you for all you did to save me. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about that.”
While some memories were indistinct, she recalled one soldier climbed into her wrecked truck and comforted her. “I remember him being so calm in such a horrific time,” she said. “He assured me that I was going to be OK and took my mind off my injuries as he assessed them the best he could while I was stuck inside the vehicle.”
Denke, a builder, posted his thanks online. “You all made a huge life-saving difference and the help and support you all provided was amazing,” he said.
Mjor, the WSP commander, said the response reflected how the soldiers mirrored the Patrol’s motto of “service with humility.”
“I think your five soldiers displayed that on this day,” he told those at the ceremony. “They served with humility. They stopped — they had no duty to do that. But like a Washington state patrol trooper, their uniform is worn 365, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.”
