ILWACO — Critical work on Ilwaco High School’s 43-year-old football stadium got underway in recent weeks, with Ocean Beach School District officials hoping the repairs can buy them enough time to identify a long-term solution and come up with necessary funds for the aging structure that has been a thorn in the side of the district since construction initially began in the 1970s.
The district is spending about $150,000 on the repairs, which OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley said should extend the stadium’s life for another 3 to 5 years. The repair work is being done by Helligso Construction, an Astoria-based contractor.
Stadium construction began in the spring of 1977, thanks to a $1.96 million grant — about $9.1 million in 2021 dollars — from a federal program in 1976 to rehabilitate the district’s facilities. A myriad of problems ensued not long after that work began, and construction continued throughout 1978.
“When they got the grant, it was supposed to do quite a few different things — the stadium, bus barn, I think they were supposed to have a pool and tennis courts,” Huntley said.
Long-term problems
As is obvious 45 years later, many of the projects the district planned to use the grant dollars on never came to fruition. And stadium construction posed immediate problems of their own.
“The stadium [the contractors] built was rather larger than it should have been, probably. They ran out of funding part of the way through the project and weren’t able to finish everything,” Huntley said. “What they built was something the district has really never had the resources to maintain.”
Huntley has been with the district for 28 years in a number of different capacities, and said the stadium’s condition has been a topic at board meetings the entire time she’s been here. Some minor work has been done in the past 15 or so years, including repairing and painting some of the steel.
“But those were minor repairs, and really it’s something that needs concrete sealing and just all kinds of things in our marine environment. Concrete and steel don’t do well here,” Huntley said, adding that the district has hit a “critical mass” with the stadium and has started to pose safety issues.
Crumbling concrete
Just prior to the pandemic, when students were still regularly using the stadium’s bottom-floor weight room, large chunks of concrete began falling from the ceiling onto the weight room area. The district declared the area unsafe and halted using the space, and brought in a structural engineer to examine the stadium, which led the district to move ahead with its current plan.
“He outlined some repairs that could be done to give us a little bit longer time with the stadium. It’s not really repairs that are going to fix the problem in any way, shape or form, but they are repairs that will give us a few more years with it as we are trying to figure out what to do now,” Huntley said. “Every board [from past years] was afraid they were going to hit this point, which is the point that we can’t use it at all.”
The repairs will allow people to be seated in the whole stadium, use the concession stand area and the restrooms. Some areas will remain off-limits, including ramps and a stairwell by the concession stand concourse area that goes below the stadium.
“The goal is to have it ready to use by football season, of course,” Huntley said. Chris Patana, OBSD facilities maintenance director, said the repair work is currently expected to finish up in mid-to-late August.
The $150,000 price tag for the repairs was higher than the district would have liked, but the soaring prices on materials like steel and lumber, the need to have the repairs done by football season and the relatively small scope of the project in a fairly isolated location were all factors going against OBSD. The district is able to afford the repairs because of a conservative approach to its finances, Huntley said.
With the repairs expected to extend the life of the stadium for a few more years, Huntley said the district needs to come up with a better long-term solution. Some possibilities include combining a stadium upgrade with work on other OBSD facilities, including the Ilwaco High School building and district bus garage, both of which are also several decades old.
