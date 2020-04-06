GRAYS RIVER — As coronavirus disrupts many aspects of human society, recognition is growing for the ongoing services being provided by over-the-road truck drivers and the transportation companies that employ them. Without their services, grocery shelves would soon run empty and citizens would be hard pressed to find the essential items needed to remain in place as ordered by the governor.
One such company, Sorenson Transport Company, headquartered in Chehalis, was started by former Grays River resident Darrell Sorenson. Its beginnings are a study in perseverance and the courage to do what it takes to grow a company.
Recent pandemic-related changes — coupled with a sharp drop in interstate traffic — make Sorenson even more indispensable in getting products wherever they need to go in seven western states.
“We’ve seen a little uptick in business lately,” Sorenson said. “The feds (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Washington Division) suspended the hours of service regulation, so drivers can drive as long as they feel they can safely do so. That has helped to move goods faster during this pandemic. Since there is little traffic now on the freeways, the drivers are able to fly through areas that were traffic jams, like Los Angeles. We have refrigerators in every sleeper so the drivers take whatever groceries they need. Truck stops are still serving food. The Woodland school, located right by the highway, is closed down and provides food for drivers. People are being really kind to our drivers.”
Trucking since high school
Two weeks after graduating from Naselle-Grays River Valley High School in 1965, Sorenson began driving log truck for Howard Wirkkala. That led to hauling old-growth timber for Duffy Larson in Grays River. He then drove for Bill Stanyer, a gyppo for Crown Zellerbach out of Deep River. During the summer of 1966, Sorenson drove truck with Gary and Jack Dilley up in Alaska for Lawrence, Olsen and Gibbons (L.O.G. Logging) out of South Bend. Returning from Alaska, he then started driving log trucks and lowboys out of Kelso. With the driving experience gained from these logging outfits, Sorenson then begin driving freight for produce companies out of the Portland area.
“I drove for 11 different guys in one year,” Sorenson said. “In 1967, I hauled my first load of seafood for Gene Mathews and Bumblebee Seafoods in Astoria. That first load was arranged through a broker. After that, I dealt directly with Bumblebee. I was driving an old Mac truck for Al Kelly out of Kelso. Last year, I bought that old Mac for sentimental reasons and have it here at our headquarters.”
In 1968, Sorenson moved to Spokane and hauled apples to destinations to the east. Return loads were powdered milk, meat and eggs, all of which were delivered to Pier 91 in Seattle for shipment to Vietnam. After moving to Centralia, he took a job driving for Kawneer Door Company hauling wood doors to Detroit and steel doors on the return trip.
In December 1970, Sorenson decided to start his own business and purchased a 1961 Freightliner. He used that truck to haul oysters and fish out of Westport. It was a one-truck outfit until he purchased his second one in 1977, followed by his third in 1978.
“The seafood industry really grew in the 1970s,” said Sorenson. “The production was in the Northwest and the consumption was in the Southwest, in California. So, I just kept buying trucks as fast as I could get enough money to make a down payment on another one. There was a big demand. Like Wiegardt Brothers in Ocean Park. They never had refrigerated truck service before. Safeway was buying oysters from them in Portland and Seattle, but they wanted them to ship them to their locations in California. So, I started hauling refrigerated trucks out of Willapa Bay. Now, I haul for every oyster packer, all 14 of them around the bay.”
By 2008, Sorenson Transport Company had grown to 105 trucks, before the economy took a downturn. Freight business dropped precipitously, and Sorenson downsized to around 45 or 50 trucks. Business has slowly grown since then and the fleet is now in excess of 60 trucks and the company employs over 85 people, including 70 drivers. Riverside Transport Inc. (RTI) operates over 100 trucks out of the same Chehalis Terminal.
They haul 100 loads of fruit out of Yakima and Wenatchee each week to Kansas City, Wichita and Amarillo and 100 loads of fresh meat back. Sorenson refrigerated trucks handle north-south routes hauling seafood products down south and Tropicana oranges, Mexican shrimp, California meat, frozen burritos, etc., back north to Safeway, Winco, Supervalue, Costco and others.
Community-minded company
After searching for over two years for a commercial flagpole for the Rosburg Hall, members of American Legion Post 111 were able to locate one that had been used at a school in Oregon City. The trick was how to find a way to transport a 300-pound, 35 foot pole from Oregon City to Rosburg.
Upon learning of their dilemma, Sorenson was more than happy to have one of his drivers, Jerry Kandoll from Grays River, swing by and include it in with his load coming up last week from the south. It was then loaded into a trailer scheduled to head to Astoria on Friday. Like clockwork, driver Cindy Omiston pulled into the Rosburg Hall parking lot at noon, where it was offloaded by several Legionnaires. Omiston was not reluctant to reveal how she and the other drivers appreciate their relationship with Sorenson and the way he runs the company.
This year, the company is celebrating its 50th year of operation.
