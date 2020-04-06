Celebrating its 50th year after being founded by Naselle High School graduate Darrell Sorenson in 1970, the trucking firm that bears his name is playing an essential role making sure that vital goods make their way to locked-down families in the West. As one of many civic gestures, Sorenson arranged to deliver a flagpole to the American Legion in Rosburg. Left to right: Legionnaire Steve Blain, driver Cindy Omiston and Legionnaire Ken Elliott in front of the Rosburg Hall.