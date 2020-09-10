SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department, Pacific County Fire District 3 and Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded Thursday evening to a brush fire on Payne Lane in South Bend.
Several homes in danger were evacuated on Payne Lane and Ferry Street by police and deputies who went door to door.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which sent flames more than 15 feet into the air. The flames climbed several trees and rolled through brush, quickly moving toward nearby homes.
But within 30 minutes, firefighters had the upper hand with it now 100% contained and knocked down. Residents have since returned to their homes.
DNR will be remaining on scene for a short time to ensure the fire doesn’t rekindle itself.
