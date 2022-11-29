An investigation into the rape of a 13-year-old peninsula girl has resulted in the arrest of Kaleb F. Sherman, 18, of South Bend. He is being held on $100,000 bail and currently faces one count of second-degree rape of a child.
The South Bend Police Department located Sherman in an apartment on the 300 Block of Broadway Avenue on Nov. 22 at the request of the Long Beach Police Department. Sherman initially resisted officers before he was taken into custody and transported to the Pacific County Jail.
According to court records, LBPD began investigating rape allegations made against Sherman on Sept. 13. The victim alleged that the rape occurred approximately a month earlier and that Sherman initiated the alleged sexual assaults while she was sleeping.
The case was investigated by Child Protective Services and an interview was conducted with the victim by forensic interviewers who specialize in interviewing sexual assault victims. The case was eventually handed over to LBPD.
According to court records, the victim told investigators that the sexual assaults took place over a three- or four-day period and that they had sex at least twice. He allegedly made her perform numerous sexual acts.
“During the assaults, the suspect whispered in the victim’s ear, ‘Please don’t tell anybody,’ and similar statements,” the investigating officer wrote in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
The victim also alleged, when questioned by investigators, that she didn’t tell Sherman to stop because she was too afraid to say something. She also stated the assaults took place while others inside the residence were asleep.
Sherman is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Dec. 2 in Pacific County Superior Court in South Bend. Indigent defense attorney David Arcuri was appointed as Sherman’s defense counsel. Sherman also faces one count of resisting arrest.
