An investigation into the rape of a 13-year-old peninsula girl has resulted in the arrest of Kaleb F. Sherman, 18, of South Bend. He is being held on $100,000 bail and currently faces one count of second-degree rape of a child.

The South Bend Police Department located Sherman in an apartment on the 300 Block of Broadway Avenue on Nov. 22 at the request of the Long Beach Police Department. Sherman initially resisted officers before he was taken into custody and transported to the Pacific County Jail.

