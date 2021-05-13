RAYMOND — Officers with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and Pacific County Sheriff's Office responded to a tense situation on State Route 105 at milepost 7 on May 12 after a vehicle crashed into trees and an occupant went into the roadway screaming "somebody kill me" to responding units.
The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. after a Toyota pickup driven by Daokham Xaysy, 56 of South Bend, was driving southbound on SR 105. The passenger, who has been identified as a 61-year-old male from Raymond, began making bad statements about Xaysy's family, resulting in him becoming agitated, according to a law enforcement probable cause statement.
Court records allege that Xaysy then began speeding in the pickup before pulling out a handgun and attempting to shoot the passenger in the head. Both men started struggling for control of the firearm, and Xaysy was reportedly able to fire off a round that grazed the passenger's head, causing him to bleed. They continued to fight for control of the firearm, which resulted in the vehicle crashing off the roadway deep into the woods about seven miles west of Raymond
WDFW Capt. Dan Chadwick was driving westbound on SR 105 with a retired deputy police chief heading toward Westport to present another retired officer with a state recognition plague. It just so happened that Xaysy and his passenger were coming from Westport after fishing.
Chadwick and his passenger came upon the wreck shortly after it occurred and found Xaysy in the roadway screaming for both of them to kill him. Both men exited their vehicle and worked to determine what had happened. Chadwick addressed the agitated man by attempting to calm him down while the retired officer spoke with the victim, which led to them each working to take Xaysy into custody.
With the help of a responding Pacific County deputy, Xaysy was taken into custody and later booked into the Pacific County Jail. As of May 13, he is facing first-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment charges, and his bail has not yet been set.
Chadwick stated that he is thankful he had the retired officer with him during such a tense situation and credits him for helping it have a positive outcome.
Officers later learned during the investigation that after the collision, Xaysy pulled the victim from the vehicle and stated that he "wanted to kill." Xaysy also later told investigators that he didn't mean to pull the trigger but pulled it because "he was angry."
During the scene investigation, officers located a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun and a spare magazine. They also discovered a bullet hole in the vehicle.
Xaysy was appointed a court-ordered attorney and is set to be arraigned in Pacific County Superior Court on May 21. Bail has been set at $100,000, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.