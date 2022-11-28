Mackenzie Kuiken

Mackenzie Kuiken of South Bend has been crowned Miss Washington Teen USA for 2023. She will participate in the Miss Teen USA national competition next fall.

 Chris Montgomery

SOUTH BEND — The third time was a charm for Mackenzie Kuiken of South Bend, who has been crowned Miss Washington Teen USA for 2023.

Kuiken, a junior at South Bend High School, competed in the program twice before, initially not placing and then reaching the semifinals.

South Bend’s Mackenzie Kuiken

South Bend’s Mackenzie Kuiken is crowned Miss Washington Teen USA for 2023 by Mazzy Eckel, Miss Washington USA 2022. After receiving her crown and flowers, she was enveloped in a group hug from the other contestants.

