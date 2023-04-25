SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) and assisting agencies rescued a woman after her ex-boyfriend kicked in her door twice in the same night. The incident unfolded on April 23 at about 10:09 p.m.
A call came into Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) from a friend of the victim stating that the victim’s ex-boyfriend was inside her home and was attempting to keep her from notifying the police.
According to court records, a friend of the alleged victim called her phone and she was able to tell the friend she needed help, but the suspect, who is identified as Levi G. Woodworth, 26, of South Bend, placed his hands over her mouth so she couldn’t speak.
The friend called 911 and texted the victim that help was on the way.
Officers from SBPD, the Raymond Police Department (RPD) and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, including Sgt. Kyle Pettit with his K9 partner, Kova. Kova was utilized to track the suspect’s whereabouts.
“Levi heard that the police were coming and took off running out the back door,” SBPD Officer Eric Fuller stated in court records. “[The victim] advised me that when he held her down, she did not want him touching her and that she was scared and crying while he covered her mouth.”
Pettit, Kova and RPD Officer Lucas Marthaller could not locate the suspect in the vicinity of the incident. The units also searched inside the victim’s home and did not locate Woodworth.
Approximately an hour-and-a-half after the first call, the victim called 911 and informed PacCom that Woodworth had again forced entry into her home and kicked in her bedroom door, and she didn’t know where he was located.
According to court records, all of the officers returned to the scene and searched for the invader. Fuller armed himself with a taser, Marthaller armed himself with his pistol and they formed an apprehension team to search the home.
“As we were searching [the victim’s] bedroom, I heard [Marthaller] yell out to Woodworth, who was inside of a dog kennel, under [the victim’s] bed, with a blanket over his body,” Fuller stated in court records.
[Marthaller] and I both gave commands for Woodworth to exit the dog kennel and show his hands. I advised him if he did not show his hands, he would be tased. Woodworth then shows us his hands,” he added.
Pettit took Woodworth into custody.
After being arrested, Woodworth told officers he had “back pain” and was subsequently transported by the Raymond Fire Department to the Willapa Harbor Hospital. Once a doctor cleared him, he was taken to the Pacific County Jail.
He is being held on $200,000 bail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault, residential burglary, violation of an anti-harassment order, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Woodworth is known to law enforcement and was convicted of unlawful imprisonment on Aug. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to 40 days in jail.
