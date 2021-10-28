South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 13
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Lubinski; PT 11/10, JT 12/30.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Yury Valeriy Yerygin; DFTA, warrant review 11/10.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Elizah James Young; PT 11/10, JT 12/30.
Oct. 20
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguliar; 10 days in jail or proof of ignition interlock device.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; $553 fine.
Sentence — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $500 fine.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving complicity, Triscia Marie Gill; DFTA, warrant review.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Triscia Marie Gill; review 11/10.
Second arraignment — Six counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; PT 11/10, JT 12/2.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; PT 11/10, JT 12/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; PT 11/10, JT 12/2.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; review 11/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nikolaus Eli Hunt-Schlegel; continued to 11/17.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Emily Chloe Jarvis; no action.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Emily Chloe Jarvis: dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontex Marquis X. Johnson; continued to 1/12/22.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; DFTA, continued to 11/10.
Sentence compliance — Spotlighting big game 2nd-degree, hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 10/27.
Sentence — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 10/27.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, theft 3rd-degree, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 10/27.
Pre-trial — DUI, Peter Michael Maglio; continued to 11/10.
Motion hearing — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; continued to 11/17 for status.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to renew expired registration, Peter Jeffrey, Mims; review 12/1.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Peter Jeffrey Mims; PT 12/1, JT 12/16.
Sentence compliance — Discharge sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 12/1.
Pre-trial — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; DFTA, continued to 10/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Thorne; continued to 10/27.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jason Lee Thorne; continued to 10/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; continued to 11/3.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Walter William Welter; DFTA, warrant review 11/10.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to wear safety belt, failure to renew expired registration, Walter William Welter; DFTA, review 11/10.
Arraignment — DUI, reckless endangerment, Kathleen May Eager; PT 12/1, JT 1/6/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant $500.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Dannielle Lauren Stickney; continued to 10/27.
Arraignment — Recreational fishing 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Austin Michael Strank; continued to 12/1.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Courtney L. Twait; review 10/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Courtney L. Twait; continued to 10/27.
Review hearing — Speeding 25 mph over limit (40 or under), Amanda Renee Woods; review 11/17.
Arraignment — DUI, Amanda Renee Woods; PT 11/17, JT 12/30.
Revocation of SOC — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of international fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; 15 days in jail total, review 1/19/22.
Oct. 25
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Katherine Aiken; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, disorderly conduct, Erica Elise Fontaine; guilty, 364/364, 12 months probation, $400 fine.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Seth T. Hodge; dismissed.
Contested hearing — No motorcycle endorsement, operate/ride motorcycle without helmet, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jeffrey Taylor McCall; continued to 11/15.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Kevin James McCauley; continued to 11/15.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dalton Ray Shollenberger; warrant review 11/15, $500.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristipher Townsen; PT 12/13.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Shelley Lynn Ziemer; no action.
Oct. 27
Review hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Bryan Michael Emerson; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Antonio Adrian Merino-Orozco; one day in jail by 11/17.
Sentencing — DUI, Michael Gene Allmaras; reduced to reckless driving, 364/364, $750.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Michael Gene Allmaras; dismissed.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; review 11/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; review 11/17.
Motion hearing — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua D. Cook; review 11/17.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth T. Dickerson; continued to 11/3.
Sentence compliance — Spotlighting big game 2nd-degree, hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 11/3.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 11/3.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, theft 3rd-degree, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 11/3.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; DFTA, B/W $500 each count.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Patrick Rebsch; continued to 11/17, 11/24.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Trent Allen Reed; continued to 11/3.
Review hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Trent Allen Reed; continued to 11/3.
Pre-trial — DUI, Steven Michael Rogers; continued to 12/15.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Steven Michael Rogers; continued to 12/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; continued to 1/12/22.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; continued to 11/10.
Second arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Dannielle Lauren Stickney; pd appt., PT 12/1, JT 1/13/22.
Review hearing — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Austin Michael Strank; diversion.
Pre-trial — DUI, Brian W. Taylor; continued to 11/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Thorne; continued to 11/10.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Thorne; continued to 11/10.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Courtney L. Twait; PT 11/17, JT 12/16.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Keegan Taylor Anderson; DFTA, continued to 11/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tellis Jack Boutwell II; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, operate/possess vehicle without registration, failure to renew expired registration, Tellis Jack Boutwell II; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joel Edmond Caldwell; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joel Edmond Caldwell; DFTA.
Arraignment — DUI, Deborah Kay Howard; continued to 11/10.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Erik S. Luysterborghs; continued to 12/8.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kameron Christopher Miller; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Possess salmon/steelhead closed season, Sengphaneth Seng Sinviengxay; continued to 12/8.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Bovil Bruce Smith Jr.; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Butch Dwight Smith; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use barbed hooks, Butch Dwight Smith; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 1st-degree, Donald Paul Staugaard; DFTA, B/W $4,000.
Review hearing — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Dean Allen Dobson; committed, $1,547.
Contested hearing — Speeding 23 mph over limit (over 40), Victoria Valerevna Redko; continued to 12/1.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
