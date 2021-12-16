South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 13
Arraignment — Physical control, Richard Charles Anderson; PT 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; no action.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; committed.
Bench warrant hearing — Resisting arrest, Joshua D. Cook; continued to 1/3/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Geremy Andrew Grochow; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Geremy Andrew Grochow; committed.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Benjamin David Hagen; SOC 12 months, $300 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Robert James Hulskamp; SOC 12 months, $300.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Perry Steven Joseph; DFTA, B/W $750.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Lawrence Allen Lewis; PT 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; DFTA, B/W $750.
Sentence compliance — NVOL without identification, DUI, Derek Phillip Bradley Martin; continued to 2/7/22.
Pre-trial — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Casey Jacob Mazza; SOC 12 months, $750 fine.
Contested hearing — No motorcycle endorsement, operate/ride motorcycle without helmet, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jeffrey Taylor McCall; continued to 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Seth Paul Nesseth; DFTA, B/W $750.
Arraignment — Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kimberly Ann Pickering; PT 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kenneth A. Schneider; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth A. Schneider; DFTA, B/W $750.
Arraignment — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Kenneth A. Schneider; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Mark William Siegel; SOC six months, $200 fine.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Duane Michael Sullivan; dismissed.
Bench warrant — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; judge signed warrant.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristipher Townsen; reduce to NVOL 2nd-degree.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amber N. Williams; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; PT 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Lawrence Woods; PT 1/3/22.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; continued to 1/3/22.
Dec. 14
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 25 mph over limit (over 40), Dale R. Byle; DS one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding school/playground zone 16-20 mph over, Heather Diane Grundon; continued to 1/10/22.
Mitigation hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation, Eric Anthony Johnson; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Violate infraction rules, Thomas Camillo Silvestri; committed $100.
Dec. 15
Sentence compliance — DUI, Vladsilav N. Gannotskiy; continued to 2/23/22.
Review hearing — MIP and/or consumption, Jesse Paul Miller; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Andrew Scott Bissell; reduced to NVOL, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 12/22.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shaquille Raysean Davis; reduced to NVOL, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Two counts of hunting big game 2nd-degree, Gary Neale Devin; continued to 1/5/22.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Paul Anthony Hemming; continued to 1/5/22.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; continued to 1/12/22.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Lawrence Allen Lewis; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $350 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Lawrence Allen Lewis; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James Norman Long; continued to 1/26/22.
Review hearing — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; review 2/2/22.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Chad Lee Patton; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $350 fine.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, Chad Lee Patton; set up payments.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joe Hugh Rodman Jr.; guilty, 12 months probation, $450 fine.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Joe Hugh Rodman Jr.; will dismiss with proof of insurance in 90 days.
Pre-trial — DUI, Steven Michael Rogers; DP, five years probation, $935.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Steven Michael Rogers; DS $150.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; continued to 12/29.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Rebecca J. Thompson; continued to 1/5/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; DFTA, warrant review 1/19/22.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Courtney L. Twait; review 1/5/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Courtney L. Twait; continued to 1/5/22.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Amber N. Williams; continued to 12/22.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tyler Q. Anderson; quash warrant, reduced to NVOL, $150 fine.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Gary Todd Lewis; continued to 1/6/22.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title, Jonathan Michael McCully; continued to 2/9/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nathanial Eugene Richcreek; DFTA, warrant review 2/9/22.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, display plate not issued by DOL, Nathaniel Eugene Richcreek; DFTA, review 2/9/22.
Arraignment — Public nuisance, Naomi R. Schuyler; continued to 12/22.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
