South District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 10
Mitigation hearing — Drive dangerously distracted, Kathleen Una Boyle; $100 fine.
Review hearing — Speeding school/playground/crosswalk 16-20 mph over limit, Heather Diane Grundon; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 28 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Daniel Douglas Miles; $325.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Zackery Edward Miller, Jr.; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — NVOL with identification, Bianca Maria Cordero; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Kendall James Russell; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; dismissed.
Jan. 12
Review hearing — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Dean Allen Dobson; fines reduced to zero.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; review 2/9 for treatment.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William Andrew Becker; review for treatment 2/9.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jaden M. Bradford; PT 2/16, JT 3/10.
Review hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Jaden M. Bradford; review 2/16.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kathleen May Eager; continued to 2/2.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Kathleen May Eager; continued to 2/2.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 3/16.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 3/16.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 3/16.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 3/16.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 3/16.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; review 3/16.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 3/16.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use with barbed hooks, David Henry Gretzner; review 2/2.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, David Henry Gretzner; continued to 2/2.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1st-degree, DUI, Bradly James Hanna; continued to 2/23.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontez Marquis Johnson; continued to 6/29.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; review 7/13.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; DFTA, continued to 2/23.
Pre-trial — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; DFTA, warrant, review 2/9.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; DFTA, review 1/26.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Courtney L. Twait; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Courtney L. Twait; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Trystan William Wallace; DFTA, warrant review 1/19.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Trystan William Wallace; FTA, warrant review 1/19.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Scott Arnam Wiley Jr.; continued to 1/19.
Pre-trial — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Joanne Lurene Williams; continued to 1/26.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; no action taken.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Thomas J. Clark Jr.; DFTA, continued to 1/26.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Dylan T. Hatch; DFTA, continued to 1/26.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachary Dale Littlejohn; DFTA, warrant review 1/26.
Review hearing — Off-road vehicle driven on roadway, Zachary Dale Littlejohn; DFTA, warrant review 1/26.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Zachary Dale Littlejohn; DFTA, warrant review 1/26.
Arraignment — Litter greater than 1 cubic foot, Lisa Korine O’Connor; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $500 fine.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, James N. Padgett; DFTA, continued to 1/26.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Andrea R. Williams; amended to NVOL, $150 fine.
Other hearing — Assault 4th-degree, James Lloyd Wellcome; witness interview held.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.