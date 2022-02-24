South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 23
Review hearing — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; jail time continued.
Review hearing — DUI, Allen Michael Boyd; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Atanacio Gomez Hernandez; dismissed.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Bernardo Alejandro Martinez; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Tanisha N. Zeiszler; re-issue bench war-rant.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Vladsilav N. Gannotskiy; continued to 3/9.
Review hearing — Fishing for personal use barbed hooks, David Henry Gretzner; review 4/6.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, David Henry Gretzner; continued to 4/6.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Bradly James Hanna; 30 days in jail for probation violation.
Review hearing — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, continued bench warrant to 3/9.
Review hearing — DUI, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, warrant review 3/9.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; DFTA, continued to 3/9.
Pre-trial — DUI, Isaac Timothy Ragan; continued to 3/16.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; guilty, 364/359, $500 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $150.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, improper passing left of motor vehicle, Dylan Tyler Thomas Vandershule; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Dylan Tyler Thomas Vandershule; guilty, 90/90, 24 months probation, $893.11.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, James Lloyd Wellcome; JT 3/31.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tina Lucretia Bates; reduced to NVOL, $150.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, follow vehicle too closely, Tina Lucretia Bates; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — NVOL without identification, Kevin Charles Bryant; PT 3/23, JT 4/28.
Arraignment — DUI, Alyssa E. Cuellar; PT 3/23, JT 4/28.
Review hearing — Speeding too fast for conditions, Alyssa E. Cuellar; review 3/23.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, warrant review $3,000.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, transporter li-cense plate violation, Adam L. Heminger; committed.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, warrant $3,000.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, display plate not issued by DOL, vehicle lighting violations, Adam L. Heminger; committed.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Eric Anthony Johnson; PT 3/23, JT 4/28.
Arraignment — DUI, Ryan Anthony Marino; PT 3/16, JT 4/28.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kyle L. Sandstrom; continued to 3/16.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Harold Taylor; continued to 4/6.
Bench warrant hearing — Five warrants for DWLS 3rd-degree, William C. Whiteside, DFTA, no action.
Review hearing — Operating vehicle without proper registration and plate, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA, no action.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Leo Richard Wolken; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $250 fine, $44.52 restitution.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.