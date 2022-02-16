South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 14
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 19 mph over limit (over 40), Dannie Michael Hayward Jr.; DS $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 16 mph over limit (over 40), Barbara Elizabeth Jacobson; DS $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 21 mph over limit (40 or under), Cameron Todd Mansker; reduced fine to $100.
Contested hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Brian Paul Yates; dismissed.
Feb. 16
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; continued to 3/30.
Sentence compliance — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua D. Cook; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Bench warrant hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Ryan James Frahm; case closed.
Review hearing — Obstruct law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, Robin Cummings Taylor; reissue warrant.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; PT 3/9.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jaden M. Bradford; continued to 3/16.
Review hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Jaden M. Bradford; continued to 3/16.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Matthew Lee Christmann; DFTA, committed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Lee Christmann; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Rex Rocky Wayne Crump; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $250 fine.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Rex Rocky Wayne Crump; $250 fine.
Sentence compliance — DUI, William Edgar Horton III; continued to 4/6.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Eric C. Kammer; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Eric C. Kammer; committed.
Arraignment — DUI, Shirley Ann Magnuson; PT 3/7.
Pre-trial — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Patrick Leland Monroe; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Mary Stephan; PT 4/20, JT 5/19.
Revocation of SOC — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; continued to 3/9.
Review hearing — Speeding 25 mph over limit (40 or under), Amanda Renee Woods; review 3/9.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amanda Renee Woods; DP, five years probation, $250 fine.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Chandler Fregoso; DFTA, warrant review 3/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Ray Glover II; continued to 4/6.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, continued to 3/2.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, transporter license plate violation, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, review 3/2.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Joshua Warren Hope; DFTA, warrant review 3/9.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Gary Todd Lewis; continued to 3/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Chad Lee Menard; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Douglas Owen Rasmussen; continued to 4/6.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass second-degree, Robert Alan Walker; DFTA, continued to 3/2.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
