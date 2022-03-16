South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 28
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, Lisa Gay Brumitt; committed, $553.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), failure to renew expired registration, Christopher Ryan Hudson; DS $150.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Stephen F. May; $100 fine.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Luis Humberto Rojas Moreno; reduced to $100.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; continued to 3/30.
March 2
Review hearing — DUI, Leah M.W. Cabler; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Lewis Lanning; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Erwin Pfaff; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Jeremy Lee Taft; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cuauhtemoc Henry Weber-Cruz; re-issue bench warrant.
Bench warrant hearing — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery J. Bair; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Frank E. Brumitt Jr.; DFTA, warrant review 3/30.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Robert Alan Walker; DFTA, review 3/9.
Contested hearing — Beach driving violation, Nicu Buracioc; continued to 4/16.
Contested hearing — Speeding 14 mph over limit (over 40), Matthew Lyle Fowler; continued to 4/6.
March 9
Review hearing — DUI, Garret Lee Petit; judged extended time to do jail.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; PT 4/6, JT 5/12.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; probation violation hearing 4/6.
Pre-trial — Two counts of theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 4/6, JT 5/12.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Matthew Lee Christmann; review 3/30.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Lee Christmann; DFTA, warrant review 3/30.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kathleen May Eager; guilty, 364/361, five years probation, $995.50.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Kathleen May Eager; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Vladsilav N. Gannotskiy; no action.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Winchester Drake Greenup; continued to 3/16.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, no action.
Review hearing — DUI, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, warrant signed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James Norman Long; continued to 3/16.
Sentencing — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; guilty, 24 months probation.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Laurie J. Wolfinger; DFTA, warrant review 3/30.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use barbed hooks, Glenn Frank Thomas Allen; review 3/30.
Second arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Glenn Frank Thomas Allen; DFTA, warrant review 3/30.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery J. Bair; PT 3/30, JT 5/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Austin Chandler Fregoso; DFTA, warrant signed.
Second arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Dylan T. Hatch; DFTA, warrant review 3/30.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Joshua Warren Hope; continued to 4/20.
Review hearing — Modified exhaust first offense, operating motor vehicle without insurance, operate/possess vehicle without registration, Joshua Warrant Hope; review 4/20.
Arraignment — Commercial fish with unlawful gear, Rudy M. Johanson; continued.
Arraignment — Four counts of commercial fishing with unlawful gear, Rudy Martin Johanson; continued.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; PT 4/6.
Arraignment — Hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Steven S. Ruston; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vanessa Marie Troffer; PT 4/6, JT 5/12.
March 14
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, James Raymond Feeken; committed, $225 with proof of insurance in 60 days.
Preliminary appearance — DUI, Shane Roland Genn; pd appt., PT 3/16, bail set at $3,000, ignition interlock within 72 hours of release.
Contested hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Nicholas Eastman; dismissed.
March 16
Sentence compliance — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Christopher Neal Mortensen; DFTA, warrant, $1,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jaden M. Bradford; continued to 4/6.
Review hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Jaden M. Bradford; continued to 4/6.
Pre-trial — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Trevor Allen Gatter; continued to 4/27.
Review hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (over 40), Shane Roland Genn; review 4/27.
Pre-trial — DUI, Shane Roland Genn; PT 4/27, JT 5/26.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, warrant review 4/20.
Pre-trial — Four warrants for DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, three counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DTFA, warrant review 4/20.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, review 4/20.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, warrant review 4/20.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Winchester Drake Greenup; amended to negligent driving 2nd-degree, $1,000 fine.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Ricky Alan Hinton; no action.
Judge’s review — DUI, James Norman Long; 90 days jail imposed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Ryan Anthony Marino; continued to 3/30.
Review hearing — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; continued to 4/27.
Pre-trial — DUI, Isaac Timothy Ragan; continued to 4/13.
Arraignment — No special fuel users/dealers license, Kenneth Floyd Kienholz; continued to 5/4.
Review hearing — Move unsafe vehicle or vehicle with defective equipment, Kenneth Floyd Kienholz; review 5/4.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kyle L. Sandstrom; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.