South District Court Reports Jul 22, 2021

South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.

July 19

Pre-Trial — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; continue 8/9.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; judges review 8/9.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Richard Dale Barrett; continue 8/9.
Sentence Compliance — Reckless driving, Carol Marie Crowe; DFTA, warrant $3,000.
Suppression Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3, Rodolfo Gonzalez Torres.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Norberto Guzman Tinoco; DFTA warrant $2,500.
Arraignment — DUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; dismissed.
Sentence Compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Robert Troy McIntyre; no action.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; continue 8/9.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Brent Lewis Rayburn; continue 8/9.
Pre-Trial — Reckless endangerment, Brent Lewis Rayburn; continue 8/9.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; continue 8/9.
Review Hearing — Recreational fish rule 2nd violation posses fish, Pavel Vasilyevich Zakharyuk; review for dismissal 8/9.

Abbreviation Key

00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator's license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
