South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.

July 19

Pre-Trial — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; continue 8/9.

Pre-Trial — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; judges review 8/9.

Pre-Trial — DUI, Richard Dale Barrett; continue 8/9.

Sentence Compliance — Reckless driving, Carol Marie Crowe; DFTA, warrant $3,000.

Suppression Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3, Rodolfo Gonzalez Torres.

Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Norberto Guzman Tinoco; DFTA warrant $2,500.

Arraignment — DUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; dismissed.

Sentence Compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Robert Troy McIntyre; no action.

Pre-Trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; continue 8/9.

Pre-Trial — DUI, Brent Lewis Rayburn; continue 8/9.

Pre-Trial — Reckless endangerment, Brent Lewis Rayburn; continue 8/9.

Pre-Trial — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; continue 8/9.

Review Hearing — Recreational fish rule 2nd violation posses fish, Pavel Vasilyevich Zakharyuk; review for dismissal 8/9.

Abbreviation Key

00/00 Days sentenced/suspended

B/W Bench warrants

DF Deferred finding

DP Deferred prosecution

DS Deferred sentence

DUI Driving under influence

DWLS Driving w/ license suspended

DFTA Defendant failure to appear

FTR Failed to respond

JT Jury trial

MIP Minor in possession

NCO No-Contact Order

NOA Notice of appearance

NJT Non-jury trial

NSV No similar violations

NVOL No valid operator’s license

PD Public defender

PT Pre-trial

SOC Stipulated order of continuance

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.