South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
April 6
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Lee Christmann; PT 5/18, JT 6/16.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; court review.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Peter Michael Maglio; no action.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Jeffrey Ross Moulton; probation violation hearing 5/11.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; continued to 4/27.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jaden M. Bradford; continued to 5/25.
Review hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Jaden M. Bradford; review 5/25.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 4/27.
Pre-trial — Two counts of theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 4/27.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (40 or under), Brigham William Campbell; review 5/25.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brigham William Campbell; PT 5/25.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use-barbed hooks, David Henry Gretzner; review 5/11.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, David Henry Gretzner; PT 5/11, JT 7/14.
Sentence compliance — DUI, William Edgar Horton III; no action.
Pre-trial — Commercial fish with unlawful gear, Rudy Martin Johanson; continued to 4/20.
Pre-trial — Four counts of commercial fish with unlawful gear, Rudy Martin Johanson; continued to 4/20.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; continued to 5/4.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vanessa Marie Troffer; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Robert Alan Walker; DFTA, continued to 4/27.
Arraignment — Abandoning junk vehicle, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Judge’s review — Two counts DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; no action.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Douglas Owen Rasmussen; guilty, 90/90.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Tyler Smith; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, operating vehicle without proper registration and plate, William Tyler Smith; DFTA, committed.
Arraignment — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Sandra Kay Stewart; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $500 fine.
Contested hearing — Public Nuisance, Mary Stephan; pro tem judge review.
April 20
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Megan L. Colton; no action.
Bench warrant hearing — Reckless driving, Megan L. Colton; probation violation hearing 5/26.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jack Thomas Scott; no action listed.
Review hearing — Shoot, snag fish, Matthew Ryan Abbott; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Julianna R. Fisher; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derek W. Hajdok; dismissed.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Joshua Anthony Howard; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Minor operating vehicle after alcohol consumption, Michael Patrick Pownell; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Minor intoxicated in public place, Michael Patrick Pownell; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Brandon Joe Riojas; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Clayton Schneider; dismissed.
Review hearing — NVOL without identification, Alan Gordon Williams Jr.; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery J. Bair; DFTA, no action.
Motion hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; no action.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Ray Blain; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Two counts of theft third-degree, Richard William Brooking; no action.
Sentence compliance — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of international fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; no action.
Motion hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (over 40), DUI, Shane Roland Genn; no action.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; guilty, 364/343, 24 months probation, $800 fine.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Five counts of commercial fish with unlawful gear, Rudy Martin Johanson; continued to 5/18, JT 7/21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Isaac Timothy Ragan; continued.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Dustin Wayne Schieber; continued to 5/4.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Mary Stephan; continued to 5/2.
Motion hearing — Criminal trespass second-degree, Robert Alan Walker; no action.
Motion hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Laurie J. Wolfinger; no action.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; PT 5/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; PT 5/2.
Bench warrant hearing — Vehicle prowling second-degree, unlawful firearm possession 2nd-degree, Jesus N. Esquivel; PT 5/18, JT 6/23.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Joshua Warren Hope; DFTA, warrant review 5/25.
Review hearing — Modified exhaust first offense, operating motor vehicle without insurance, operate/possess vehicle without registration, Joshua Warren Hope; DFTA, review 5/25.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Randall Bryan Printz; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
