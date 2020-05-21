South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 20
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Ryan Patrick Duffy; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; pd appt., probation violation hearing 8/5.
Warrant appearance — DUI, Joshua McNamee; pd appt., hearing 8/5.
Bench warrant hearing — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kassandra Jolene Alderman; pd appt., PT 6/8.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; continued to 7/15.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; continued to 7/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; probation violation hearing 6/3.
Review hearing — Open alcohol container, Avery Roy Eager; probation violation hearing 6/3.
Pre-trial — False statement to public servant, Gary Allen Gavin; continued to 6/17.
Pre-trial — Use/possess loaded firearm in vehicle, hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Ryan Allen Gavin; continued to 6/17.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jesa Christine Hughes; continued to 6/17.
Review hearing — Public nuisance/misdemeanor, Chad Lee Menard; no restitution ordered.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Lewis Lonell Williams; review 7/8 for compliance.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Scott Wesley Badger; continued.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Kenneth Lee Braswell; pd appt., PT 6/17.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Gina Marie Fenton; continued.
Review hearing — Speeding 45 miles per hour over posted limit, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Drew Ryan Fish; continued.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Drew Ryan Fish; continued.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Stephanie Marie Fraser; DFTA.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, reckless driving, Steven Lee Heckman; DFTA.
Arraignment — Harassment, David Daniel Jerome; continued.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, trip permit violation usage, Amy Rose Leback; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Amy Rose Leback; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Erik S. Luysterborghs; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Improper lane usage, Erik S. Luysterborghs; DFTA.
Arraignment — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, Kevin Todd Martin; PT 6/17.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Hakeem Mohamaed; DFTA.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, recreational fishing 1st-degree, possessing two times over limit, Ray Duane Starks; continued.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Robert M. Trueblood; continued.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Randall Turner; continued.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; pd appt., PT 6/10.
Review hearing — Critical areas violation, Daniel Mark Solland; no fine imposed.
