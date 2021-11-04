South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 3
Sentencing compliance — DUI, Jade Tempest L.J. Coughlin; continued to 12/8.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth T. Dickerson; no action.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 1st-degree, Casey Dean Hauff; DFTA, warrant review 11/17.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; DFTA, warrant $5,000.
Review hearing — DUI, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; continued to 11/17.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; domestic violence term.
Judge’s review — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Malinda N. Boullester; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ted Ernest Fowler Jr.; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua M. Hilsenbeck; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Trudie Jean Huitt Rider; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — NVOL without identification, Randy James Lorentzen; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Possession of stolen property 2nd-degree, Amy L. Martz; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Keith Allen McClellan; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Zachery Cole Monnette; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Derek Jordan Shorb; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jetzabel Valdez-Sanchez; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jasen Travis Wallace; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tiffany Lynn Weatherley; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 2nd-degree, Christopher Jay Wilson; reissue bench warrant.
Second arraignment — Reckless driving, Fox C. Blackhorn-Delph; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Reckless driving, Fox Blackhorn-Delph; dismissed.
Second arraignment — Reckless endangerment, assault 4th-degree, Fox C. Blackhorn-Delph; PT 12/1, JT 1/20/22.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Mark William Boles; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Allen Ray Dickerson; PT 11/17.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Dylan David Dickerson; continued to 11/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; PT 11/17, JT 12/16.
Sentence compliance — Spotlighting big game 2nd-degree, hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Jeremy Allen Littau; in custody, continued to 11/10.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; in custody, continued to 11/10.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, theft 3rd-degree, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; in custody, continued to 11/10.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Chad Lee Patton; DFTA, warrant review 11/17.
Pre-trial — DUI, Garret Lee Petit; guilty, five years probation, 364/362, $150 restitution, $294.24 WSP restitution, $1,300 fine.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Trent Allen Reed; dismissed.
Review hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Trent Allen Reed; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Driver under 21 years old consume alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; DFTA, warrant $20,000.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jerred Michael Smith; continued to 11/17.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish rule violating salmon/steelhead, Jerred Michael Smith; review 11/17.
Pre-trial — DUI, Clayton Eugene Taft; amended to reckless driving, guilty, 364/364, two years probation, $1,000 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vanessa Marie Troffer; PT 12/8.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Trystan William Wallace; DFTA, continued to 11/17.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st-degree, Trystan William Wallace; DFTA, continued to 11/17.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, James Lloyd Wellcome; PT 12/22, JT 2/10/22.
Arraignment —Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Tise Afuola; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $500.
Review hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation, Tise Afuola; dismissed.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, Rex Rocky Wayne Crump; continued to 11/10.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Rex Rocky Wayne Crump; review 11/10.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use barbed hooks, David Henry Gretzner; review 12/1.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, David Henry Gretzner; PT 12/1, JT 1/20/22.
Arraignment — DUI, Travis Layne Miller; PT 12/6, JT 1/20/22.
Arraignment — DUI, Jack Thomas Scott; PT 12/1, JT 1/13/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Erik Starheim; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Kristopher Erik Starheim; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — Zoning violation, Walter William Welter; DFTA, warrant review 11/17.
Arraignment — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Joanne Lurene Williams; DFTA, warrant review 11/17.
Contested hearing — Speeding 21 mph over limit (40 or under), Benjamin Joseph Culver; continued to 12/1.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
