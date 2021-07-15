South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
July 12
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; DFTA warrant $2,500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; DFTA warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery Jon Bair; DFTA warrant $500.
Pre-Trial — Malicious mischief 3, Seth T. Hodge; PT 8/9.
Pre-Trial — Harassment, displaying weapon, John Darren Jones; 8/9.
Pre-Trial — Malicious mischief 3, Tcha’l Qad Talon Chet Krise; SOC, 6 months, fine $100.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Theresa Denice Manske; 8/9.
Review Hearing — Reckless driving, Kenneth Scott Mathany; dismissed.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Michael Patrick Murray; 8/9.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Katelend Diane Nakaya; dismissed.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Robert Thomas Noe; SOC, 12 months, fine $1,000.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, no action.
Pre-Trial — No valid operating license without identification, Sandra Renee Shinall; DFTA warrant $500, review 7/26.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Sandra Renee Shinall; DFTA review 7/26.
Pre-Trial — Disorderly Conduct, Assault 4th-degree, Malicious mischief 3 physical damage, Sandra Renee Shinall; DFTA, warrant $750 review 7/26.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; DFTA warrant $500.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Pamela Joyce Stolle; PT 8/9.
Pre-Trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Duane Michael Sullivan; PT 8/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; PT 8/9.
Review Hearing — Fail to yield motor vehicle, Derick Matthew Tomason; review 8/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ryan Camp; PT 8/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard Brooking; continue 7/14, PT 8/9.
July 14
Bench Warrant Hearing — Criminal Trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; continue PT 8/11.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner;10/13.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Justice V. Webb; 8/11.
Sentence Compliance — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret Katerina Wilski; DFTA warrant $2,500.
Sentence Compliance — DUI, Margaret Katerina Wilski; DFTA warrant $2,500.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Santiago Arthur; DFTA warrant $500.
Second Arraignment— Theft 3, Richard William Brooking; PT 8/4, JT 9/9.
Pre-Trial — No contact / protection order violation, Timothy James Brunson; JT 8/9.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; continue 8/4.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ashley Rose Gumbel; PT 8/11, JT 9/23.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Michelle Kimberly Marble; Guilty, 364/363, 5 years probation, fine $1293.92.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Michelle Kimberly Marble; dismissed.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; PT 9/1, JT 9/23.
Sentence Compliance — DUI, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; 9/1.
Sentencing — Recreational fish rule 2nd no license/catch card, recreational fish rule 2nd violation poses fish, recreational fish rule 1st posses 2x over limit, Nels E. Pedersen; continue 7/20.
Change of Plea Hearing — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; PT 8/18, JU 9/23.
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schuchmann;
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dallas Clyde Smart; PT 8/4, JT 9/9.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA warrant $1,000.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA warrant $500.
Arraignment — Recreational fish rule 2nd no license/catch card, William Scott Ahrens; 7/28.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Chris Wayne Brumitt; 7/28.
Arraignment — Violating ignition interlock license requirements, DWLS 3rd-degree, James Patrick Coleman; 7/28.
Review Hearing —DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; 7/28.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Coz; 7/28.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Wesley Ficken; 7/28.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Leonard Richard King; DFTA warrant $3,000.
Arraignment — Theft 3, Leonard Richard King; DFTA warrant $1,500.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3, Randy L. Reed; 7/28.
Non-Jury Trial — No contact/ protection order violation, Alison M. Marschman; 7/20.
Non-Jury Trial — No contact/ protection order violation, Alison M. Marschman; 7/20.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.