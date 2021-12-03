South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 24
Sentence compliance — DWLS 1st-degree, Casey Dean Hauff; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michelle J. Stacey; probation violation hearing 1/26/22.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; continued probation violation hearing to 12/22.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; $100.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; reduce to $150.
Sentence compliance — Hunt-trap fish without license, Kenneth Lee Braswell; DS 12 months, guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; in custody, PT 12/8, JT 2/10/22.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Barbara Lynn Herry; courts review 12/15.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nikolaus Eli Hunt-Schlegel; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; continued to 12/8.
Review hearing — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; review 12/15.
Attorney interview — DUI, Jack Thomas Scott; PT 12/1.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd physical damage, obstruct law enforcement officer, Dannielle Lauren Stickney; in custody, PT 12/15, JT 1/13/22.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; probation violation 12/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Brian W. Taylor; five years probation, $935.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Walter William Welter; DFTA, B/W $500.
Second arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Amber N. Williams; PT 12/15, JT 1/20/22.
Second arraignment – Public nuisance, zoning violation, Joanne Lurene Williams; PT 1/12/22, JT 2/10/22.
Arraignment — Two counts of hunt big game 2nd-degree, Gary Neale Devin; PT 12/15, JT 2/10/22.
Dec. 1
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, assault 4th-degree, Fox C. Blackhorn-Delph; guilty, 24 month probation, 364/363, $500 fine.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, Rex Rocky Wayne Crump; PT 12/22, JT 2/10/22.
Review hearing — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Dean Allen Dobson; continued to 12/22.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; guilty, 364/362, 24 months probation, $450.
Pre-trial — DUI, reckless endangerment, Kathleen May Eager; continued to 12/8.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment complicity, Triscia Marie Gill; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Triscia Marie Gill; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Fish for person use barbed hooks, David Henry Gretzner; review 1/12/22.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, David Henry Gretzner; PT 1/12/22, JT 2/24/22.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Ryan N. McCoy; continued to 12/22, JT 2/10/22.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Peter Jeffrey Mims; reduced to $225.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degre, Peter Jeffrey Mims; reduced to NVOL $150.
Sentence compliance — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 12/22.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Jack Thomas Scott; continued to 12/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jack Thomas Scott; continued to 12/8.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jerred Michael Smith; continued one week.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish rule violation salmon/steelhead, Jerred Michael Smith; continued one week.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Dannielle Lauren Stickney; PT 1/26/22, JT 2/24/22.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Jeffrey Wayne Strong; PT 12/15.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; review 12/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; continued to 12/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vanessa Marie Troffer; reduced to NVOl.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Courtney L. Twait; review 12/15.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Courtney L. Twait; continued to 12/15.
Arraignment — Public nuisance, Naomi R. Schuyler; DFTA, review 12/15.
Contested hearing — Speeding 27 mph over limit (over 40), Mason Keanu Akeo; continued to 1/5/22.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Jonathan James M. Cacabelos; continued to 1/5/22.
Contested hearing — Speeding construction zone 16-20 over in under 40, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; committed, $914 total.
Contested hearing — Speeding 23 mph over limit (over 40), Victoria Valerevna Redko; continued to 12/22.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.