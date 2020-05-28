South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 20
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, trip permit violation usage, Amy Rose Leback; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Amy Rose Leback; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Erik S. Luysterborghs; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Improper lane usage, Erik S. Luysterborghs; DFTA.
Arraignment — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, Kevin Todd Martin; PT 6/17.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Hakeem Mohamaed; DFTA.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, recreational fishing 1st-degree, possessing two times over limit, Ray Duane Starks; continued.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Robert M. Trueblood; continued.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Randall Turner; continued.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; pd appt., PT 6/10.
Review hearing — Critical areas violation, Daniel Mark Solland; no fine imposed.
May 26
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Casey Dean Hauff; committed, $300.
Contested hearing — Illegal parking, Craig Lilly; committed, $50.
Contested hearing — Violate infraction rules, James Matthew McCorke; dismissed.
May 27
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Leslie Ann Hardy; review 6/3.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Isaac P. Provo; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, three counts of failing sewage systems, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 6/24.
Pre-trial — Four counts of zoning violation, five counts of existence of a public nuisance; Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 6/24.
Pre-trial — Failing sewage systems, public nuisance, Timothy Allne Hogan; continued to 6/24.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 6/24.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Arron John Walker; warrant stands.
Sentence compliance — Inhaling toxic fumes, two counts of DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless driving, Jayson Scott Wardell; review 6/24.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Jacob M. Doescher; set dates.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tanitia Merie Handy; continued to 7/1.
Arraignment — DUI, Jordan Lee Johnson; DFTA.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Alphonso Jones III; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Alphonso Jones III; DFTA.
Arraignment — Harassment, reckless endangerment, Randy Alan Lewis; pd appt., PT 6/17, JT 7/30.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Nicholas Jay Libby; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Eveline Louise Norgren; pd appt., PT 6/10, JT 7/23.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Mark Udell Patton; pd appt., PT 6/17, JT 7/30.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; pd appt., continued to 6/3.
Arraignment — DUI, Stephanie Rae Vossen; PT 7/6.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, assault 4th-degree, William Charles Whiteside; continued to 6/3.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
