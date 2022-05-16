South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 2
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Joel Amundsen; PT 7/11.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery J. Bair; DFTA, no action taken.
Bench warrant hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Megan L. Colton; probation violating hearing 6/6.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Ethan Patrick Duffy; PT 7/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 1st-degree, Brandon Taylor Fogg; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, negligent driving 1st-degree, Brandon Taylor Fogg; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Brandon Taylor Fogg; DFTA, committed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Joshua Daniel Haug; no action.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Corey Darwin Johnson; PT 7/11.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Troy Larson; dismissed.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, assault 4th-degree, Steven Thomas Nowotny; continued to 6/6.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Nels Erik Pedersen; DFTA, B/W $750.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, no action.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rudy M. Rodriguez; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DUI, Carmen Sue Taylor; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tamera N. Thompson; SOC 12 months probation, $250 fine.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; no action.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Daniel Vernon; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Patrick Edward Witherbee; no action.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Carol Marie Crowe; send notice.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; continued to 6/13.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; continued to 6/13.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Mary Stephan; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Albert Frank Woldrich; continued to 6/13.
Contested hearing — Speeding 16 mph over limit (40 or under), Albert Frank Woldrich; dismissed.
May 4
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Scott Arthur Beutler; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Scott Arthur Beutler; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Bail jumping misdemeanor, Terry Lee Engan; dismissed.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Terry Lee Engan; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Cary G. Galloway; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeffery Alan Martin; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, William Don McMann; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Richard W. Morris; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Disorderly conduct, Jedidiah D. Nelson; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Leopoldo Olivas Jr.; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, ignition interlock driver violation, Jordan Sam Scott; reissue bench warrant.
Second arraignment — Harassment, no contact/protection order violation, Matthew Ray Blain; PT 5/18, JT 6/30.
Review hearing — Speeding 24 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; no action.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Joseph Deines; DFTA, B/W.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Steven Joseph Deines; committed.
Review hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (over 40), Shane Roland Genn; DS $150.
Pre-trial — DUI, Shane Roland Genn; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possess fish, Eric Anthony Johnson; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $250.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, BW $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, David William Peterson; committed.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Dustin Wayne Schieber; no action.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Brian W. Taylor; continued to 5/11.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Harold Taylor; continued to 6/8.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Robert Alan Walker; PT 6/1, JT 7/14.
Second arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Cress D’Jesus Galvan; continued to 5/18.
Arraignment — Hit-and-run unattended complicity, Eldon Leroy Johnson; continued to 5/18.
May 11
Fine compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavidez Jr.; no action.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jack Thomas Scott; continued to 5/25.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, Richard Louis Donnelly; PT 5/25.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use barbed hooks, David Henry Gretzner; review 6/8.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, David Henry Gretzner; PT 6/8.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michelle Kimberly Marble; continued to 5/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika DAwn Michell; PT 5/25.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; PT 5/25.
Arraignment — Three counts of theft 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; PT 5/25.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; PT 5/25.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jeffrey Ross Moulton; probation violation hearing 6/22.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Brian W. Taylor; probation violation continued to 6/22.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Laurie J. Wolfinger; DS six months, 90/90, six months probation, $100.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Bovil Bruce Smith Jr.; PT 6/8.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
