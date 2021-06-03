SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 26
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Jerrett Franklin Hayes Anglin; DFTA, warrant $2,500.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique None Benavidez Jr.; hearing 6/30.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; PT 6/23, JT 8/12.
Sentence Compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Andrew Rosewell Chester; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Rosewell Chester; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Sentence Compliance — DUI, Philip Edward Dupont; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Motion Hearing—DUI, resisting arrest, Jason D. Lovell; denied motion.
Pre-Trial — Driver under 21year-old consume alcohol/marijuana, Vince George Fauver; PT 6/23.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Wayne Fink; dismissed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Justin Michael Krupp; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Lisa Marlene Leland; DFTA, warrant review 6/30.
Pre-Trial — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; DFTA, warrant review 6/30.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Lisa Marlene Leland; DFTA, review 6/30.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin T. Martin; amended to NVOL infraction.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee K. Nakaahiki-Young; PT 6/23, JT 8/12.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Laurie Catherine Romy; Deferred, 5 year probation, fine $935.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; hearing 6/23.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; PT 6/23.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael George Anderson; DFTA, warrant review
6/30.
Review Hearing — Fail to wear safety belt, Michael George Anderson; review 6/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Wesley Ficken; DFTA, Judged signed warrant.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nikolaus Eli Hunt-Schlegel; DFTA, warrant review.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, Tiffanie Kristen Killaby; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richelle Ruth Lincoln; continue 6/23.
Review Hearing — Headlamp violation, Richelle Ruth Lincoln; review 6/23.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; DFTA warrant review 6/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; PT 6/30, JT 8/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Mitchell Rose; DFTA warrant review 6/30.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, Kristopher Mitchell Rose; review 6/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 1st-degree, Donald Paul Staugaard; DFTA, warrant review 6/2.
Arraignment — Recreational fish rule 2nd no license/catch card, Edwin R. Van Osdol; DFTA continue arraignment 6/9.
Contested Hearing—Speeding 26 mph over limit, no motorcycle endorsement, Operating vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continue 6/9.
June 2
Sentence Compliance — Hit and run attended vehicle, DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesse Harrison Baker; DFTA, no action.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Christopher David Hanson; DFTA, no action.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; continue 6/23.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristina M Caudle; Guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, $100 warrant fee, fine $450.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Mathieu A. Creighton Caraway; continue 7/28.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; continue 6/23.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DUI, Ross Len Estes; DFTA, warrant review 6/30.
Pre-Trial — Using net to take fish 2nd, commercial fish with unlawful gear, Kevin D. Hawkins; Amended SOC, Guilty,364/364, 24 month probation, fine $850.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Season Renee Hayden; guilty, 364/364, 5 year probation, fine $250.
Pre-Trial — Fail to transfer title with in 45 days, Tabitha M. Kruse; PT 6/30.
Review Hearing — Display non match license plate, Tabitha M. Kruse; review 6/30.
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Eric Heraclio Macias; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; continue 6/16.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Anthony Carlin McCollum; DFTA, warrant review 6/30.
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; PT 6/23.
Pre-Trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Kirk William Roberts; Guilty, 364/361, 5 year probation, fine $1,234.50 , DWLS 3rd-degree dismissed.
Review Hearing — Littering/ dumping solid waste, Kourtney M. Scott; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; DFTA continue 6/23.
Sentence Compliance — DUI, Lynnel Joy Sorenson; DFTA continue 6/23.
Arraignment — DWLS 1st-degree, Donald Paul Staugaard; DFTA warrant $3,000.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 1st-degree, Donald Paul Staugaard; DFTA warrant $3,000.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, turn signal lamp violation; Donald Paul Staugaard; committed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Frank E Brumitt; DFTA, warrant 2,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Peter Michael Maglio; DFTA warrant $5,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Michelle Kimberly Marble; PT 6/30, JT 8/19.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway; Michelle Kimberly Marble; review 6/30.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, Gregory M. Mcleod; DFTA warrant review 6/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dallas Clyde Smart; continue 6/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA warrant $1,000.
Contested Hearing— Public nuisance, Richard Lee Brown Jr.; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
