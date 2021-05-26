SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 19
Sentence Compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Scotty Lee Goldade; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Judges Review — No contact/protection order violation, Russel Allen Hamilton; Dismissed.
Sentence Compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Richard Francis King; 8/4.
Sentence Compliance — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; DFTA warrant $1,500.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; continue 6/2.
Judges Review — Hit/run unattended property, Gary Allen Carlson; reissue.
Judges Review —DWLS 3rd-degree, Windy Marie Carter; reissue.
Judges Review — Vehicle prowling 2nd-degree, firearm possession unlawful-2, Jesus N. Esquivel; reissue.
Judges Review — DWLS 3rd- degree, Christopher John Luthi; reissue.
Judges Review — DWLS 3rd- degree, Josette Michelle Moore; reissue.
Judges Review — DWLS 3rd- degree, Levi M. Muncie; reissue.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; Guilty, 90/90, 12-month probation, fine $450.
Pre-Trial — No contact/protection order violation, Timothy James Brunson; PT 6/30.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Enrique Jossue De Wolf; SOC, 12 month probation.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels of roadway, fail to renew expired registration, Kyle William Delfosse; Guilty, 364/363, 24 month probation, fine $500.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Cole M. Gammon; DFTA, committed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cole M. Gammon; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-Trial —DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, review 6/16.
Review Hearing — Using net to take fish 2nd, commercial fish with unlawful gear, Kevin D. Hawkins; continue 6/2.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew James Hoven; DTFA, warrant review 6/23.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, Matthew James Hoven; DFTA, review 6/23.
Review Hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 6/30.
Review Hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, seashore conservation sanitation/ waste violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 6/30.
Pre-Trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 6/30.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; PT 6/9, JT 8/12.
Pre-Trial — No contact/protection order violation, Alison M. Marschman; PT 6/9, JT 8/12.
Pre-Trial — No contact/protection order violation, Alison M. Marschman; PT 6/9, JT 8/12.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Genevieve Darlene May; Guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, fine $450.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; dismissed.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; Guilty, 90/85, 24 month probation, fine $450.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; Guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, fine $450
Pre-Trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; Guilty 90/88 12 month probation, fine $450.
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schuchmann; PT 6/30, JT 9/23.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 1st-degree, Donald Paul Staugaard; PT 6/2.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, turn signal lamp violation, Donald Paul Staugaard; review 6/2.
Review Hearing — speeding 5 mph over limit, Thomas Kenneth Sullivan; dismissed.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Thomas Kenneth Sullivan; Guilty, fine $150.
Pre-Trial — No contact/protection order violation, Jesse Alden Wescott; Guilty, 90/88, 12 month probation, fine $350.
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, warrant $500.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; 5/26.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; PT 5/26.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Mark Bradley Boteler; PT 6/30, JT 7/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Ashley Rose Gumbel; continue 6/9.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, Operating vehicle without insurance, Ashley Rose Gumbel; review 6/9.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nazita None Kianipour; continue 6/2.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Nazita None Kianipour; review 6/2.
Arraignment— DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, fail to renew expired registration, George Quinta Smith; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
May 24.
Pre-Trial — Violation of civil anti-harass order, Kurt Edward Kiano; continue 6/14.
Bench Warrant Hearing —Assault 4th-degree, Nancy Evelyn Burke; no action.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Casey Wayne Egan; DFTA, warrant $500.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; no action.
Pre-Trial — No valid operating license without identification, Sandra Renee Shinall; continue PT 6/14.
Pre-Trial — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3 physical damage, Sandra Renee Shinall; continue 6/14.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; warrant signed.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Pamela Joyce Stolle; continue 6/14.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DUI, Patrick Edward Witherbee; no action.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DUI, Lee Alan Wolleat; no action.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; continue 6/14.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.