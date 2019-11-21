South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 18
Pre-trial — DUI, Ralph Robert Baker; continued to 12/16.
B/W hearing — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Justin Edward Bircher; probation violation hearing 12/9.
B/W hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristina M. Caudle; warrant quashed, PT 12/2.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael J. Gordon; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kevin Gorham; continued to 11/25.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Brandon J. Hall; dismissed.
Arraignment — Criminal trespassing 1st-degree, Angela Marie Husted; continued to 11/25.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Reginald J. Macdonald Jr; continued to 11/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; continued one week.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Haleigh Anne Richmond; dismissed.
Arraignment — DUI, Blaine Joseph Rivas; set dates.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Amy E. Rodriguez; pd appt.
Arraignment — DUI, Robert H. Sanchez; set dates, NOA filed.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Joseph Nabiel Shawa; in compliance.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vicente Talancon Pacheco; guilty, 90/90, $350.
Review hearing — DUI, Douglas Gangat Uy; reduced to reckless driving.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without identification, Amanda Marie Vallette; amend to infraction NOVL W/O ID, $200.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Amanda Marie Vallette; dismiss.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William M. Weiss; amended, $200.
Nov. 20
Sentence compliance — DUI, Julilyn Boyce; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Vincent Corey Branch; summons for revocation.
Review hearing — Recreational fish shoot, gaff, snag fish 1st-degree, Izaac Noel Gordon; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Thomas Joseph Lombardo; review 12/23.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Barry Alan Lynch; review monthly for compliance.
Sentence compliance — Driver
Judge’s review — Communication with minor – immoral purposes, Steven Edward Daggett; reissue.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Marlin S. Kroeger; reissue.
Second arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, John Wayne Connell; PT 1/8, JT 2/13.
Motion hearing — Two counts public nuisance, Teresa Sue Cunningham; continued to 1/22, JT 2/20.
Motion hearing — Two counts zoning violation, Teresa Sue Cunningham; continued to 1/22, JT 2/20.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Max Edward Glazier; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Craig Keith Hawkinson; no action taken.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Paula Ann Klantchnek; guilty, 90/90 suspension, $450.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without ID complicity, Destiny L. Marcus; guilty, 90/90, $250.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Destiny L. Marcus; guilty, 90/90, $250.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, William T. Mayers; continued to 12/4.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William T. Mayers; continued to 12/4.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement officer, Gian Carlo Moreno; PT 12/18, JT 1/2.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Gian Carlo Moreno; PT 12/18, JT 1/30.
Second arraignment — Recreational fish shoot, gaff, snag fish 1st-degree, Stephen S. Mortensen; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Hedy Piacendile; continued PT 12/18, JT 1/16.
Pre-trial — Obstructing law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, Hedy Piacendile; continued PT 12/18, JT 1/23.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael David Smith; in compliance.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; PT 12/11.
Sentence compliance — Inhaling toxic fumes, Jayson Scott Wardell; review for compliance 12/18.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jayson Scott Wardell; review for compliance 12/18.
Sentence compliance — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jayson Scott Wardell; review for compliance 12/18.
Pre-trial — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; deferred prosecution, five years probation, $930.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Alisha Marie Wilson; guilty, 90/90, $550.
Pre-trial — Violation of commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, John Edward Young; continued to 12/4.
Contested hearing — Two counts solid waste/littering/dumping, public nuisance, Patti Gillum; continued to 1/15.
Contested hearing — Two counts solid waste/littering/dumping, public nuisance, James E. Ramstein; continued to 1/15.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Christine L. Adams; PT 12/18, JT 1/16.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Adam Roy Rowe; PT 1/8, JT 1/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachary Ryan Youngblood; continued to 11/27.
Sentence compliance — Existence of a public nuisance, zoning violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/27 for decision.
Non-jury trial — Two counts public nuisance, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/27 for decision.
Non-jury trial — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/27 for decision.
Non-jury trial — Two counts zoning violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/27 for decision.
Non-jury trial — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 11/27.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
