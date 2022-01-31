South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 24
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, operating motor vehicle without insurance, operate/possess vehicle without registration, failure to renew expiration, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; committed, $720 total.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; committed, $225.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; committed, $225.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), NVOL with identification, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; committed, $475 total.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, operating motor vehicle without insurance, operate/possess vehicle without registration, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; committed, $540 total.
Contested hearing — NVOL with identification, Bianca Maria Cordero; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — Allow under 16 ride without seatbelt, Darby Irwin Kruger; DS, $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding school/playground/crosswalk 26-30 mph over, Lindsay Rae Manthe; committed, $586.
Contested hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Bryan Dean Oakley; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Justyce Madison Patana; DS $150.
Jan. 26
Fine compliance — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Perry Ronnie Anderson; no action.
Review hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Autumn Marie Baker; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua D. Cook; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Judge’s review — No contact/protection order violation, Robert Rether Farris; dismissed.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Darcy Jean Lee; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DI, Michelle J. Stacey; DFTA, continued to 2/9.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; no action.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 2/2.
Pre-trial — Two counts of theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 2/2.
Sentence compliance — DUI, William Edgar Horton III; continued to 2/16.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Carl Edward Huddleston; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James Norman Long; continued to 3/9.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, failure to renew expired registration, Jack Thomas Scott; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jack Thomas Scott; guilty, five years probation, 364/363, $1,186.60 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; continued to 2/23.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Dannielle Lauren Stickney; guilty, 364/362, 24 months probation, $500 fine.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd physical damage, obstruct law enforcement officer, Dannielle Lauren Stickney; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam Douglas Traschel; PT 2/23, JT 3/31.
Trial status — Assault 4th-degree, James Lloyd Wellcome; PT 2/23, JT 3/31.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Scott Arnam Wiley Jr.; guilty, 364/364, 24 months probation, $250 fine.
Pre-trial — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Joanne Lurene Williams; dismissed.
Review hearing — Speeding 25 mph over limit (40 or under), Amanda Renee Woods; review 2/16.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amanda Renee Woods; continued to 2/16.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use barbed hooks, Glenn Frank Thomas Allen; review 3/9.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Glenn Frank Thomas Allen; continued to 3/9.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Kevin Charles Bryant; DFTA, warrant review 2/9.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts of another’s property, Thomas J. Clark Jr.; DFTA, continued to 2/9.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Garrick George Cranston; guilty, 364/364, 24 months probation, $570 fine.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts of another’s property, Dylan T. Hatch; DFTA, continued to 2/9.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Gary Todd Lewis; DFTA, warrant review 2/16.
Other hearing — DUI, Isaac Rean; continued one week to 2/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachary Dale Littlejohn; DFTA, warrant signed.
Review hearing — Off-road vehicle driven on roadway, Zachary Dale Littlejohn; committed, DFTA.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Zachary Dale Littlejohn; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, James N. Padgett; DFTA, continued to 2/9.
Review hearing — Beach driving violation, Taras P. Parkhotyuk; review 3/9.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Taras P. Parkhotyuk; continued to 3/9.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Taras P. Parkhotyuk; review 3/9.
Arraignment — Hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Steven S. Ruston; continued to 3/9.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kyle L. Sandstrom; continued to 2/23.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, improper passing left motor vehicle, Dylan Tyler Thomas Vandershule; review 2/23.
Arraignment — Driver under 21 year old consume alcohol/marijuana, Dylan Tyler Thomas Vandershule; PT 2/23, JT 3/31.
Mitigation hearing — Building construct/fire prevention and protection, Susan Hutchins; committed, reduced to $500.
Contested hearing — Speeding 23 mph over limit (over 40), Victoria Valerevna Redko; continued to 2/9.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
