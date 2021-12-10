South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 8
Review hearing — False statement to public servant, Gary Allen Gavin; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; DFTA, continued to 12/22.
Judge's review — DUI, Ronald Wayne Aanderud; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Curtis Bryan Bailiff; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rebecca Lynn Bollinger; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DUI, Forest Joshua Campos; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Eugene Caraway; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — False statement to public servant, Jamie Lynn Forberg; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — Reckless driving, Andrew Henri Garrison; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Lisa K. Gustafson; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DUI, William Edgar Horton III; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — Assault 4th-degree, John V. Lewis; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — Assault 4th-degree, Justin David Littau; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DUI, Raymond S. McKee; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Gregory Michael McLeod; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DWLS 3rd-degree, John Miller; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Robert Sperb; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Melissa Jo Weatherley Olson; reissue bench warrant.
Judge's review — Reckless driving, Debra Lynn Whittaker; reissue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 12/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kathleen May Eager; PT 1/12/22, JT 2/17/22.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Kathleen May Eager; PT 1/12/22, JT 2/17/22.
Review hearing — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; no action.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Christopher David Hanson; DFTA, no action.
Plea hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; dismissed.
Plea hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; guilty, 364/340, 12 months probation.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 12/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cassidy Jean Kendrick; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; PT 1/12/22, JT 2/17/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Patrick Rebsch; reduced to NVOL, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Patrick Rebsch; reduced to NVOL, $150 fine.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, failure to renew expired registration, Jack Thomas Scott; review 12/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jack Thomas Scott; PT 12/22.
Second arraignment — Possess salmon/steelhead closed season, Sengphaneth Seng Sinviengxay; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jerred Michael Smith; dismissed.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish rule violating salmon-steelhead, Jerred Michael Smith; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; $150 fine.
Arraignment — Use/possess loaded firearm in vehicle, Bruce James Andison; continued to 1/26/22.
Arraignment — Hunt big game 2nd violate rule, purchase/use license 2nd, Dillon Joseph Brown; PT 1/5/22, JT 2/17/22.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Roger E. Collins; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — Four counts DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; PT 1/6/22, JT 2/17/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Eric C. Kammer; PT 1/6/22, JT 2/17/22.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Mary Stephan; PT 2/9/22, JT 2/24/22.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Scott Arnam Wiley Jr.; PT 1/5/22, JT 2/17/22.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.