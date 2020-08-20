South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 12
Bench warrant hearing — Reckless driving, Joshua Dean Bradley; warrant stands.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Jared Dean Stowell; quash warrant, probation violation hearing 9/9.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Mark Steven Baldwin; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Raymond John Alan Batts; dismissed.
Second arraignment — NVOL without identification, Bradley Allen Selmer Bolkan; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Hailey Yvonne Bundy; PT 9/23, JT 11/12.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Nathaniel Zachariah Cox; pd appt., PT 9/23, JT 10/22.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Joseph Deines; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sarah Marie Doughten; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; review 1/13/2021.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Violate infraction rules, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; DFTA.
Arraignment — Hunt/fish privileges revoke/suspend 2nd, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; continued to 9/9.
Pre-trial — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of internation fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; PT 9/16, JT 10/22.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Lane Heath; amended to reckless driving, guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $750.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven Lee Heckman; guilty, 364/364, $500.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jesa Christine Hughes; no action.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; suppression hearing 9/16, JT 10/29.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christina M. Lentz; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Harassment, reckless endangerment, Randy Alan Lewis; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, Kevin Todd Martin; PT 9/23.
Arraignment — Obstruct law enforcement officer, DWLS 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Paul Andrew Martin; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Joshua Anthony McNamee; five days in jail for probation violation.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; PT 9/16.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; DFTA, B/W $500.
Second arraignment — Two counts of criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 9/9, JT 10/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Karl Emil Schmidt; SOC six months, $250.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, driver under 21 years old consume alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; DFTA.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Matthew J. Stone; continued one week to 8/19.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), George Raymond Thomas IV; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, George Raymond Thomas IV; continued to 8/19.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; PT 9/23, JT 10/1.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; PT 9/16, JT 10/1.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher Lee Austin; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Monte Dewayne Green; pd appt., PT 9/16, JT 10/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Arraignment — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; pd appt., PT 9/9.
Motion hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Mark Udell Patton; continued to 8/26.
Review hearing — Recreational fish rule violating possessing fish, Mark Udell Patton; review 8/26.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Oleg R. Vasilchuk; continued to 9/16.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Byron Noel Petrossian; continued to 8/19.
Suppression hearing — False statement to public servant, Gary Allen Gavin; continued, date to be set.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
