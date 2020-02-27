South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 19
Sentence compliance — Marijuana possession equal to/less than 40 grams, Aiden Gianni Carl Bratt; continued to 3/11.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christian John Jochman; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Compliance deferred prosecution — DUI, Janet Marie Kimbrell; probation violation hearing 3/18.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Andrew James A. Ward; probation violation hearing 3/11.
Other hearing — Warrant appearance, Sonny LeCrone; probation violation hearing 3/11.
Second arraignment — Reckless driving, NVOL without identification, Juan Manuel Albelo Sebastian; PT 3/18, JT 4/23.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Charles Marlin Campbell; 30 days in jail for probation violation.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Chris Wayne Cox; guilty, 90/87, $350.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give info obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; DFTA, B/W $15,000.
Review hearing — Speeding too fast for conditions, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Casey Dean Hauff; continued to 3/11.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 1st-degree, Casey Dean Hauff; continued to 3/11.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; motion to continue is denied.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, James Michael Parker; continued one week.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Amy E. Rodriguez; continued to 3/11.
Arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Kristopher Erik Starheim; guilty, 364/354, $500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Stacey Ann Townsen; guilty, 364/363, alcohol evaluation, victim panel, $990.50.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sheena Marie Weshenfelder; guilty, 90/90, $550.
In custody — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; pd appt., PT 3/25, JT 4/30.
Bench warrant hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Kyle James Crockford; DFTA, warrant stands.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sione Lesita Kalamafoni; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nancee Madonna Long; continued to 3/25.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Nancee Madonna Long; continued to 3/25.
Arraignment — DUI, Kenichi Takamori Wiegardt; continued to 2/26.
Contested hearing — Two counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, Kenneth Alen Herman; dismissed.
Non-jury trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; DFTA, B/W $750.
Feb. 24
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, two counts of criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Timothy Charles Oxford; continued to 3/23.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Beacon Charles and RV Park; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; continued to 3/9.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Anthony Richard Ramos; continued to 3/9.
Pre-trial — Marijuana possession younger than 21 years old possess, Autumn Marie Rogge; SOC 12 months, $300.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Aaron Christopher Thorsen; committed both counts, $450 total.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; continued to 3/9.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Sonny G. Lecrone Jr.; guilty to amended charge of disorderly conduct, $200.
Feb. 25
Mitigation hearing — Failure to stop at intersection/stop sign, David Henry Gretzner; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, Alisha Marie Wilson; DFTA.
Contested hearing — NVOL with identification, driving with wheels off roadway, operating motor vehicle without insurance.
Contested hearing — Speeding school/playground/crosswalk 16-20 mph over limit, Onie M. Wert; committed, $381.
Feb. 26
Bench warrant hearing — Recreational fishing 2nd no license/catch card, Kyle James Crockford; guilty, 90/90, 12-month probation, $450.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sione Lesita Kalamafoni; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Barry Alan Lynch; pd appt., probation violation hearing 4/22.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Lewis Lonell Williams; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Brenda Alvarez; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Joseph D. Bale; sent to collection.
Judge’s review — DUI, Troy Daniel Ede; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, supply liquor/premises to minor, John Wayne McIntyre; re-issue warrant.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, trip permit violation/usage, Janice Marie Beebe; pd appt., PT 3/25, JT 4/16.
Pre-trial — Cut, break, injure tree/plant parks, Deena Yvette Blaylock; continued to 3/11.
Review hearing — DUI, Raymond Lee Channel; warrant stands.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Andrew Roswell Chester; continued to 3/11.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Roswell Chester; continued to 3/11.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; PT 3/25, JT 4/30.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation usage, Aaron Eugene Fernau; continued to 3/11.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Craig Keith Hawkinson; in compliance.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, William Allen Herman; guilty, 90/90, $350.
Sentencing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, William Allen Herman; guilty, 90/90, $350.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, William Allen Herman; guilty, 364/363, five years probation, $500.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; trial 5/20.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kolby Lee Kirby; guilty, 364/363, five years probation, $990.50.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Shasta Marie Michael; two days in jail for probation violation.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, James Michael Parker; 24 hours community service for probation violation.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection attempt, Michael Bryan Schroyer; continued to 3/11.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher Ortiz Songer; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $550 total.
In custody — DUI, Michelle J. Stacey; pd appt, probation violation, bail $2,500.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jared Dean Stowell; DFTA, B/W $10,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Wendee Elayne Thomas; JT 4/2.
Pre-trial — DUI, Emily Annabelle White; dismissed.
Arraignment — DUI, William Lawes Blowers Jr.; PT 4/1, JT 5/21.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Dawn Marie Dungan; guilty, 90/90 each count, $400 total.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st possession 2 times over limit, recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Stacy A. Kysar; set dates and send notice.
Arraignment — DUI, Kenichi Takamori Wiegardt; PT 4/13.
Contested hearing — Three counts of sanitation standards for RVs, Preston Hiefield III; committed, $1,566.
Motion hearing — Trip permit violation, PT 3/25, JT 5/14.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
