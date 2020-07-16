South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
July 13
Show cause — DUI, Edward Bendzick; in compliance, no action taken.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; pd appt., 8/13, warrant quashed, released on pre-trial conditions.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Iokewe Napolean Demello; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $1,000/$650.
Review hearing — Failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk, Michael Wilson Dodson; DFTA, no action taken.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Neil Lee Forster; guilty, 18 months probation, 364/363, $200 fine.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Crystal M. Freeman; dismissed.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jason Gillingham; pleaded not guilty, released on pre-trial conditions, clerk to set dates.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Rene L. Heath; continued to 8/31.
Contested hearing — Failure to use safety chains, failure to renew expired registration, Richard W. Kulackoski Jr.; continued to 8/3.
Judge’s Review hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Kristen Tod Kvame; no action taken.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Kenneth Scott Mathany; SOC 12 months, dismiss if no violations, $150 costs.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Dennis Maul; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Katelend Diane Nakaya; SOC 18 months, $350 costs.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Christopher Paul Nelson; pd appt., PT 8/3, released on pre-trial conditions.
Arraignment — Sex offend/non felon failure to register, Christopher Lee Otterbein; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Interim license passenger under 20, Colton J. Rice; dismissed.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kenneth A. Schneider; pd appt., PT 8/3.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth A. Schneider; pd appt., no contact with victim, released on pre-trial conditions.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Sandra Renee Shinall; pd appt., PT 8/3.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Possess stolen property 3rd-degree, Joseph Caldwell Young; pd appt., PT 8/31.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, violating of civil anti-harassment order, disorderly conduct, Kurt Edward Kaino; pd appt., PT 7/27.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christina M. Lentz; DFTA, warrant stands.
July 14
Mitigation hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Sandra Donato; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 14 mph over limit (40 or under), Nancy Sue Erno; DS one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Max Wesley Huddleston; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Derrick Anton Deen; DFTA.
July 15
Sentence compliance — Hit and run attended vehicle, DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jesse Harrison Baker; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Gregory Blair; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Sentence compliance — Marijuana possession equal to/less than 40 grams, Aiden Gianni Carl Bratt; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, William Allen Herman; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jarrett Franklin Hayes Anglin; PT 8/26, JT 9/17.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit (over 40), Louis Adair Caulkins; DFTA.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Louis Adair Caulkins; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give information obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; continued to 8/5.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, violation of temp order of protection, DUI, Crystal M. Freeman; review 7/22.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Russell Allen Hamilton; probation violation hearing 8/24.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Russell Allen Hamilton; PT 8/19, JT 9/24.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Leslie Ann Hardy; in compliance.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Lane Heath; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — Harassment, David Daniel Jerome; continued one week.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jordan Lee Johnson; continued to 8/5.
Review hearing — DUI, Henry Elliot Ledbetter; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — Harassment, reckless endangerment, Randy Alan Lewis; PT 8/12, JT 8/27.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, Kevin Todd Martin; continued to 8/12.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Bradley Wayne Montgomery; 25 days in jail for probation violation.
Pre-trial — DUI, Christopher Lee Otterbein; reduced to reckless driving, 364/363, $500.
Pre-trial — Sell huckleberries/harvest special forest products, Alejandro Bonifil Rivera-Flores; PT 8/19, JT 9/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sonya Renae Rupert; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, $450.
Fine compliance — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection attempt, Michael Bryan Schroyer; 10 days in jail.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tennile Lee Simpson; SOC 24 months, $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Randall Turner; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; review 7/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret K. Wilski; continued to 7/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Margaret K. Wilski; continued to 7/22.
Arraignment — Disorderly conduct, David Clinton Wright; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; PT 8/5, JT 8/27.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Bradley Allen Selmer Bolkan; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — Possession of dangerous weapon, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Jacob M. Doescher; set for trial.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, James Patrick Drake; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Roger Alvin Lobry; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — DUI, Scott T. Ogren; pleaded not guilty, NOA filed, PT 8/10.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Santiphab Allen Sisavatky; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, Corrina Whitehead; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Joseph Caldwell Young; pd appt., PT 8/19, JT 9/24.
Suppression hearing — DUI, William Lawes Blowers Jr.; reduced to reckless driving $750.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
