South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
July 26
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joel Edmond Caldwell; DFTA warrant $500.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Joel Edmond Caldwell; committed.
Review Hearing — Malicious mischief third-degree, Tacha’l Qad Talon Chet Krise; dismissed.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Donna Marie Merritt; DFTA warrant $1,000.
Sentence Compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Christopher Paul Nelson; dismissed.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; Pt 8/23.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Sandra Renee Shinall; review 8/9.
Pre-Trial — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree physical damage, Sandra Shinall; PT 8/9.
Bench Warrant Hearing —DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristipher Townsen; PT 8/9.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick Edward Witherbee; 8/23.
Restitution Hearing — Hit/Run unattended vehicle, Gary Allen Ziemer; Restitution $210, fine $ 100.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Shelley Lynn Ziemer; 8/9.
July 27
Mitigation hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Ronald Dale McAllister; committed, $99.
Mitigation hearing — Build construction/fire prevention and protection, Richard Eugene Wilson; DFTA.
Contested hearing — NVOL with valid identification, operating motor vehicle without insurance, operate/possess vehicle without registration, failure to renew expired registration, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; committed, $1,106.
Contested hearing — Speeding 23 mph over limit (over 40), Patrick Calvin Reed; committed, $100.
July 28
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, DUI, Bruce Edward Busse; continued 8/25.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Dustin Shane Coates; probation violation hearing 8/11.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, April Leeann Handke; reduced to disorderly.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontez Marquis X. Johnson; probation violation 8/25.
Sentence compliance — Operate vehicle without ignition interlock, Shasta Marie Michael; continued to 8/18.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, George Raymond Thomas IV; DFTA B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Protection order violation, William S. Compton; re-issue.
Change of Plea hearing — Driving under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Emma B. Alloway; guilty, 90/90, $536.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Jordan Levi Benning; review 8/18.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jordan Levi Benning; review 8/18 for warrant.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; continued to 8/11.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jorge Alferdo Cisneros; guilty, 90/90, $450.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jorge Alferdo Cisneros; $553.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Jeremy Gene Cox; continued to 8/18.
Pre-trial — DUI, Mathieu A. Creighton; reduced to reckless driving, guilty.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; warrant stands.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jordan Henry Russell Hansen; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Review hearing — DUI, Barbara Lynn Herry; revocation hearing 8/4.
Trial status — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Nathan James Houston; plea 8/11.
Pre-trial — Twp counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Nathan James Houston; plea 8/11.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (40 or under), DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Sentence compliance — Two counts of DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Christopher Neal Mortensen; in compliance.
Change of plea hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; continued to 8/25.
Sentence compliance — Recreational fish second violation possessing fish, Ray Duane Starks; SOC 12 months.
Arraignment — Recreational fish second no license/catch card, William Scott Ahrens; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Chris Wayne Brumitt; pd appt., continued to 8/4.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Violating ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, James Patrick Coleman; DFTA, B/W $4,000.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Roger E. Collins; review 8/18 for warrant.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Bianca Maria Cordero; pd appt., arraignment 8/4.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Bianca Maria Cordero; pd appt., arraignment 8/4.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, operator possess vehicle without registration, Bianca Maria Cordero; continued to 8/4.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; DFTA, bench warrant stands.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Nicholas Wayne Cox; continued to 8/11.
Arraignment — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Wesley Ficken; continued to 8/11.
Review hearing — Open alcoholic container, Jason Wesley Ficken; continued to 8/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Review hearing — Two counts of operating motor vehicle without insurance, display plate no issued by DOL, improper color reflect/lamps, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Paul Anthony Hemming; DFTA.
Review hearing — Speeding construction zone 16-20 over, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; continued to 8/11.
Arraignment — Sign/flagger traffic interface, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; continued to 8/11.
Arraignment — Interfering with reporting domestic violence, assault 4th-degree, Emily Chloe Jarvis; continued to 8/4.
Bench warrant hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Casandra M. McCalip; pd appt., continued to 8/4.
Review hearing — Yogesh Dharmendra Narayan; continued to 8/11.
Arraignment — Yogesh Dharmendra Narayan; continued to 8/11.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $550.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Randy L. Reed; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, Louis Edward Samoville; pd appt., PT 9/8.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Thorne; pd appt., PT 8/25.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Jason Lee Thorne; probation violation hearing 8/25.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Amber N. Williams; continued to 8/4.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Corinthian Leon Bates; continued to 8/11.
Contested hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit (over 40), no motorcycle endorsement, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continued to 8/11.
Contested hearing — Zoning violation, Rosemary Jean Lee; committed, review 8/18 for fine.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Andrii Nagornyi; continued to 8/18.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Karen Elizabeth Vicencio; dismissed.
Aug. 4
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; case closed.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Richard Francis King; DFTA, review 8/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; DFTA, continued to 8/11.
Trial status — Two counts of public nuisance, zoning violation, sanitation standards for RVs, Perry Ronnie Anderson; sent 8/1.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavidez Jr.; probation violation 9/22.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 8/11.
Second arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Chris Wayne Brumitt; guilty, 24 months, 364/364, $450.
Sentence compliance — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Bianca Maria Cordero; amended to NVOL, $150 fine each count.
Pre-trial — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; sent 9/1.
Review hearing — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Scotty Lee Goldade Jr.; probation violation 9/8.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Richard Donald Grow; guilty, five year probation, 364/362, $500.
Motion hearing — DUI, Barbara Lynn Herry; continued to 8/11.
Arraignment — Interfering with reporting domestic violence, assault 4th-degree, Emily Chloe Jarvis; guilty, 364/343, $200 fine.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 9/8, JT 10/14.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 9/8.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, Lisa Marlene Leland; review 9/8.
Review hearing — DUI, Jeremy Paul Mashore; DFTA, warrant review 9/1.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Casandra M. McCalip; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Review hearing — DUI, Carmen Anthony Pucci; review 8/11.
Sentence compliance — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; probation hearing 11/3.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dallas Clyde Smart; PT 8/18.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Amber N. Williams; continued 9/11.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; continued to 9/8.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; continued to 10/27.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua D. Cook; PT 8/18, JT 9/9.
Arraignment — Reckless endangerment, Joshua D. Cook; PT 8/19, JT 9/9.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration operating motor vehicle without insurance, Joshua D. Cook; review 8/19.
Review hearing — Speeding 11 mph over limit (40 or under), Michael Edwin Etapa; set for hearing.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
