South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court Hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Rd. If you have questions, please call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 6
Sentence Compliance – Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Review Hearing – No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; Rev. 11/17.
Review Hearing – Assault 4th Degree, William Andrew Becker; review 11/17.
BW QUASH Hearing – DWLS 1st-degree, Christopher William Hoeldt; P.V. 11/17.
Review Hearing – DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; review 1/5/22.
Review Hearing – DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; court review 1/5/22.
Review Hearing – DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; court review 1/5/22.
Pre-Trial – DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Santiago Arthur; fine $100.
Pre-Trial – MIP and/or consumption, Blake Connor; S.O.C., 12 months probation, $500 fine.
Pre-Trial – DUI, Avery Roy Eager; DP, $1049.06 fine and fee.
Review Hearing – Public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; review SOC 10/20.
Review Hearing – International fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; review SOC 10/20.
Review Hearing – Zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; review SOC 10/20.
Review Hearing – Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40 mph), Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; dismissed.
Pre-Trial – DWLS 3rd-degree, Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; guilty, 12 months probation, $450.
Review Hearing – Discard potentially dangerous litter, Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; dismissed.
Pre-Trial – Assault 4th-degree, Ricky Alan Hinton; 12 months probation, $500 fine.
Pre-Trial – Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 10/20.
Sentencing – DWLS 3rd-degree, David Richard Kroeger; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450 fine.
Pre-Trial – Theft third-degree, Anthony Carlin McCollum; S.O.C., 12 months probation, $100 fine.
Pre-Trial – Two counts DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; DFTA warrant review 10/27.
Pre-Trial – Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Trent Allen Reed; PT 10/27.
Review of Hearing – Failure to immediately record catch, Trent Allen Reed; review 10/27.
Sentence Compliance – DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; no action.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Allen Ray Dickerson; PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Dylan David Dickerson; PT 11/3 JT 12/16.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Ryan N. McCoy; PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
BW quash hearing – Trip permit violation, Chad lee Patton; DFTA ordered/issued, warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
BW quash hearing – DUI, Garret Lee Petit; DFTA ordered/issued, warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JTR 12/16.
BW quash hearing –DUI, Vanessa Marie Troffer; DFTA ordered/issued, warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
BW quash hearing – Recreational fish 2nd-degree, no license/catch card, Trystan William Wallace; warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JT 12/16
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Trystan William Wallace; PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 2nd, no license/catch card, Stephen Patrick Wright; dismissed.
Contested Hearing – Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40 mph), Jiayin Ge; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding`
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
