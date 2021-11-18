South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 5
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; PT 12/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 12/13.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, obstructing law enforcement officer, Joshua D. Cook; DFTA, B/W $750.
Pre-trial — Resisting arrest, Joshua D. Cook; DFTA, B/W $750.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeffery S. Deccio; PT 12/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kendra Marie Dobbs; PT 12/27.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, following vehicle too closely, Steven James Edwards; continued to 12/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $200 fine.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, NVOL with identification, Susana Gonzalez Coronado; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Benjamin David Hagen; continued to 12/13.
Contested hearing — No motorcycle endorsement, operate/ride motorcycle without helmet, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Andrew William Lange; $250 fine.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Lawrence Allen Lewis; DFTA, no action.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jeremy Allen Litau; continued to 12/13.
Pre-trial — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Casey Jacob Mazza; continued to 12/13.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Kevin James McCauley; amended to negligent driving, $350 fine.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jon Lawrence Miller; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Seth Paul Nesseth; PT 12/13, JT 1/6/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, SOC, 24 months probation, 90/90, $1,200.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dalton Ray Shollenberger; PT 12/27.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstructing law enforcement officer, Mark William Siegel; continued to 12/13.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jacob Matthew E. Stapleton; DFTA, B/W $750.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lena Stickel; JT 12/6.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Duane Michael Sullivan; continued to 12/13.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; continued to 12/13.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Patrick Edward Witherbee; DFTA, B/W $750.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Lawrence Woods; continued to 12/13.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 12/27.
Nov. 17
Sentence compliance — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua D. Cook; start electronic home monitoring by end of December.
Review hearing — DUI, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; jail time to start by 3/1/22.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rick Edward Riddell; DFTA.
Bench warrant hearing DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; pd appt., warrant quashed, PT 12/15, TJ 1/20/22.
Judge’s review — Hit and run attended vehicle, DWLS 3rd-degree, William S. Coursey; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam S. Garcia; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of NVOL without identification, Genesis Michele Hitchcock; reissue bench warrants.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; on for 11/24.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, assault 4th-degree, William Andrew Becker; review 1/12/22.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, warrant quashed, guilty, 12 months probation, reduce to $250 with proof of license within 90 days, $1,000/$550 plus warrant fee.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Allen Ray Dickerson; dismissed, doing diversion.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Dylan David Dickerson; continued to 12/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — DUI, Kathleen May Eager; no action taken.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; PT 1/12/22, JT 2/10/22.
Pre-trial — Four counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, three counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; PT 1/12/22, JT 2/10/22.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 1st-degree, Christopher William Hoeldt; continued to 1/19/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nikolaus Eli Hunt-Schlegel; no action listed.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Daniel James Lubinski; dismissed.
Motion hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Lubinski; amended to NVOL with identification, $150.
Review hearing — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; continued one week.
Review hearing — Trip permit violation, Chad Lee Patton; DFTA, continued to 12/15.
Sentencing — Reckless driving, Carmen Anthony Pucci; continued to 1/19/22.
Review hearing — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Patrick Rebsch; PT 12/8.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; guilty, 364/364, five years probation, $500.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jerred Michael Smith; continued to 12/1.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish rule violation, salmon/steelhead, Jerred Michael Smith; continued to 12/1.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Courtney L. Twait; continued to 12/1.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Courtney L. Twait; continued to 12/1.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Trystan William Wallace; continued to 1/12/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amanda Renee Woods; continued to 12/15.
Review hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Keegan Taylor Anderson; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Keegan Taylor Anderson; DFTA, B/W $500.
Bench warrant hearing DWLS 3rd-degree, warrant quashed, pd appt., PT 12/15, JT 1/20/22.
Arraignment — Hunt/trap fish without license, Kenneth Lee Braswell; continued to 11/24.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Roger E. Collins; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Jerilynn Grogan; pleaded not guilty, NOA filed, clerk to set dates.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joe Hugh Rodman Jr.; pd appt., PT 12/15, JT 1/20/22.
Arraignment — DUI, Kayse Shawn Rogers; NOA filed, clerk to set dates, PT 1/3/22.
Arraignment — Use/possess loaded firearm in vehicle, Austin Douglas Schneider; pd appt., pleaded not guilty, PT 1/12/22, JT 1/27/22.
Bench warrant hearing — Vehicle prowling 2nd-degree, Rebecca J. Thompson; pd appt., warrant quashed, PT 12/15, JT 1/20/22.
Arraignment — Zoning violation, public nuisance, Walter William Welter; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Amber N. Williams; pd appt., continued to 11/24, PT 12/15, JT 1/20/22.
Arraignment — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Joanne Lurene Williams; pd appt., continued one week.
Review hearing — Speeding in a construction zone 16-20 over (40 or under), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; contesting hearing 12/1.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
