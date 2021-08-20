South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 9
Pre-trial — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Kurt Edward Kaino; dismissed.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Danielle Patricia Alioth; PT 8/23.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 8/23.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ryan Robert Camp; amended, NVOL, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Seth T. Hodge; continued to 9/27.
Pre-trial — Harassment, displaying weapon, John Darren Jones; continued to 9/13.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Lewis Malcolm Magill; PT 8/23.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Theresa Denice Manske; continued to 8/23.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Patrick Murray; continued to 9/13.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young, PT 8/23.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; continued to 8/23.
Pre-trial — NVOL without identification, Sandra Renee Shinall; continued to 10/11.
Review hearing — Operating vehicle without motor vehicle insurance, Sandra Renee Shinall; review 10/11.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degee, malicious mischief third physical damage, Sandra Renee Shinall; PT 8/11, JT 11/2.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Mark William Siegel; continued to 9/13.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Pamela Joyce Stolle; continued to 8/23.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Duane Michael Sullivan; continued to 8/23.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; DFTA, B/W $500, review 8/23.
Review hearing — Failure to yield motor vehicle, Derick Matthew Tomason; review 8/23.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristipher Townsen; DFTA, B/W $500, review 8/23.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; PT 8/23.
Arraignment — DUI, Amber N. Williams; DFTA, review 8/23.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Shelley Lynn Ziemer; no action.
Sentencing — Intentional feed/attract carnivore; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $518.56 fine; $481.44 trial cost, restitution hearing 9/8, fish and wildlife can access property, and can have bird feeders.
Pre-trial — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; continued to 9/20.
Review hearing — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barren; continued to 9/20.
Plea hearing — DUI, Richard ale Barrett; guilty, 364/363, five years probation, fine $990.50; restitution $591.98.
Bench warrant hearing — Reckless driving, Carol Marie Crowe; DFTA, no action.
Suppression hearing — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Rodolfo Gonzalez Torres; SOC six months, review 90 days for restitution, $150 fine.
Aug. 10
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Brian Sean Purviance; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Peter John
Rigert; DF one year, $150.
Aug. 11
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Dustin Shane Coates; set for court review 60 days.
Sentenace compliance — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of fire code violation 304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; revocation 9/22.
Review hearing — Three counts DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; community service time extended to 9/30.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michael Anthony Palsrok; DFTA, review 9/8.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; probation violation hearing 9/15.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $200 fine.
Pre-trial — Two counts of zoning violation, two counts of public nuisance, sanitation standards for RVs, Perry Ronnie Anderson; PT 9/1.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; no action.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William Andrew Becker; no action.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Timothy James Brunson; dismissed without prejudice.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; PT 9/1, JT 10/21.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jason Wesley Ficken; DFTA, committed.
Arraignment — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Jason Wesley Ficken; DFTA, warrants totaling $2,500.
Review hearing — Open alcoholic container, Jason Wesley Ficken; DFTA, committed.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Ashley Rose Gumbel; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $1,500 fine.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Nathan James Houston; guilty, 120 days home monitoring, five years probation, 100 days in jail.
Change of plea hearing — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Nathan James Houston; guilty, 364/336, 24 months probation, $350 fine.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Nathan James Houston; probation violation, 90 days in jail, review 2/23.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; continued to 9/1.
Review hearing — Two counts of overnight parking or camping where prohibited, seashore sanitation/waste violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; DFTA, review 9/8.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; DFTA, warrant review 9/8.
Sentencing — Recreational fishing 2nd-degree no license/catch card, recreational two rule violation possessing fish, recreational fish 1st-degree possess two times over limit, Nels E. Pedersen; DFTA, warrant $500.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; PT 9/1, JT 10/21.
Review hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Michael A. Preston; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael A. Preston; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, guilty, 90/90, 24 months probation, $106.86 WSP restitution, $750 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, Carmen Anthony Pucci; amended to reckless driving, guilty, 364/319, $342.18 WSP restitution, $1,300 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schuchmann; dismissed without prejudice.
Pre-trial — DUI, Clayton Eugene Taft; continued to 9/1.
Second arraignment — NVOL without identification, Amber N. Williams; PT 9/1, JT 10/14.
Bench warrant hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Mark William Boles; review 9/1, PT 9/8, JT 10/21.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Roger E. Collins; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — MIP and/or consumption, Blake Conner; DFTA, PT 9/8.
Arraignment — DUI, Johnny S. Delzell; PT 9/20.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jon M. Haase; PT 9/20.
Arraignment — MIP and/or consumption, Caden John Hupf; DFTA, dismissed.
Review hearing — Speeding construction zone 16-20 over in under 40, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; review 9/8.
Arraignment — Sign/flagger/traffic interference, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; PT 9/8, JT 10/14.
Review hearing — Beach driving violation, Yogesh Dharmendra Narayan; DFTA, committed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Yogesh Dharmendra Narayan; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DUI, Earl Willard Soule; PT 9/1, JT 10/14.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Corinthian Leon Bates; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit (over 40), no motorcycle endorsement, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; review 8/18.
Sentencing — DUI, Barbara Lynn Herry; continued to 9/1.
Aug. 18
Review hearing — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Alfred L. Gervasio; dismissed.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, turn signal lamp violation, failure to renew expired registration, no driver’s license on person, operate/possess vehicle without registration, Alfred L. Gervasio; dismissed.
Motion hearing — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; jail extended to 12/31.
Review hearing — DUI, Richard Paul Lind; amended to negligent driving 2nd-degree.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Shasta Marie Michael; continued to 9/22.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew J. Stone; reduced to disorderly conduct domestic violence.
Review hearing — Hit and run attended vehicle, Bernard Norbert Blum; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard Kevin Browning; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert D. Douglas; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Dangerous weapon possess, Robert D. Douglas; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shari Lynn Dowell; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Isaiah Farnsworth-Bostick; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, two counts of reckless endangerment, Jennifer Jenisek; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — NVOL without identification, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Jennifer Jenisek; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Frederick Klein; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, NVOL without identification, Lawrence A. Lewis; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Maria Isabella Morrill; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, reckless endangerment, Kassey Lynn Rohrscheib; reissue bench warrants.
Judge’s review — DUI, Mark Kenneth Walker; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Jordan Levi Benning; review 9/1.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jordan Levi Benning; PT 9/1, JT 10/28.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Charles Marlin Campbell; 100 hours community service, $1,500 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua D. Cook; guilty 364/334, 60 days in home monitoring or eight days in jail, $1,595.50.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Joshua D. Cook; dismissed.
Trial status — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Jeremy Gene Cox; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 9/8.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jon Cecil Sanborn; reduced.
Pre-trial — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; continued to 9/29.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dallas Clyde Smart; dismissed with prejudice.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Justice V. Webb; review hearing 9/22.
Arraignment — Abandoning junk vehicle, Danielle Marie Aylward; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery Jon Bair; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Rodney Keith Bates; PT 9/1, JT 9/30.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Roger E. Collins; DFTA, warrant $300.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; committed.
Arraignment — DUI, David Andrew Lester; continued to 8/25.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Yogesh Dharmendra Narayan; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Dannielle Lauren Stickney; DFTA, $5,000 warrant.
Contested hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit (under), no motorcycle endorsement, Adrian Roland Gibson; committed, $751.
Review hearing — Three counts of zoning violation, two counts onsite sewage treatment and disposal, build construction/fire prevention and protection, public nuisance, solid waste/littering/dumping, Richard James Gill; fines imposed.
Review hearing — Zoning violation, Rosemary Jean Lee; committed, $800.
Non-jury trial — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; PT 9/8.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Adrii Nagornyi; continued 9/15.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Elijah Robert Smith; continued 9/15.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
